7905 Tennessee 76

Amenities

on-site laundry garage fireplace

Do you like wide open spaces? This is the place for you. 2 bedroom, one being a master suite, and 2 full bathrooms, upstairs. 1 full Bath downstairs. House is on a working farm. Large rooms, a fireplace and an excellent view. Large Master suite. Sun room off kitchen. Lower level is finished with tons of storage cabinets and shelving. An excellent "Man cave" or bonus room possibility. Extra room downstairs for office or kid's play room and a large laundry room.

Attached 2 car garage, with automatic doors, is perfect for a work shop.



PLEASE NO PETS, NO SMOKING, but NO HOA. ASK ABOUT OUR $100 MONTHLY DISCOUNT!!!!

Take Exit 108 off of I 65..go towards Springfield. Property is on the left, across from the dairy farm.