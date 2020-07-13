All apartments in Spring Hill
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:36 PM

Villages at Springhill

200 Kedron Pkwy · (615) 375-4782
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

200 Kedron Pkwy, Spring Hill, TN 37174

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 156J · Avail. Sep 6

$995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Unit 131D · Avail. now

$998

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 210B · Avail. Aug 7

$1,213

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 843 sqft

Unit 200A · Avail. Oct 6

$1,211

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 912 sqft

Unit 204A · Avail. Aug 26

$1,214

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 912 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 177M · Avail. now

$1,406

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1176 sqft

Unit 178M · Avail. Jul 30

$1,438

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1176 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Villages at Springhill.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
oven
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
sauna
tennis court
cats allowed
parking
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
car wash area
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule.

Welcome home to The Villages at Spring Hill Apartments located in Spring Hill, TN. Your newly renovated, pet-friendly apartment features a well-equipped fitness center and a refreshing swimming pool. Take your four-legged friend to our pet bark park or play a round of tennis on our beautiful courts. Inside your spacious one, two or three bedroom home, you’ll enjoy new cabinets in kitchens and baths, granite-style countertops, modern black appliances, hardwood-style floors, in-home washer and dryer connections, cozy fireplaces and ample closet space to suit your lifestyle.

The Villages at Spring Hill is conveniently located just minutes from freeways, shopping and dining. You can immerse yourself in a collection of the latest upscale shopping, or for the culinary curious, enjoy gourmet dining. Call or visit today to discover how you can call The Villages at Spring Hill home.

Welcome Home – This is Choice Living.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300 for two and three bedroom
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 (Under 40 lbs); $400 (Over 40 lbs)
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Villages at Springhill have any available units?
Villages at Springhill has 9 units available starting at $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Villages at Springhill have?
Some of Villages at Springhill's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Villages at Springhill currently offering any rent specials?
Villages at Springhill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Villages at Springhill pet-friendly?
Yes, Villages at Springhill is pet friendly.
Does Villages at Springhill offer parking?
Yes, Villages at Springhill offers parking.
Does Villages at Springhill have units with washers and dryers?
No, Villages at Springhill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Villages at Springhill have a pool?
Yes, Villages at Springhill has a pool.
Does Villages at Springhill have accessible units?
No, Villages at Springhill does not have accessible units.
Does Villages at Springhill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Villages at Springhill has units with dishwashers.
Does Villages at Springhill have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Villages at Springhill has units with air conditioning.
