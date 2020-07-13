67 Apartments for rent in Spring Hill, TN with parking
1 of 14
1 of 9
1 of 8
1 of 13
1 of 15
1 of 13
1 of 46
1 of 9
1 of 17
1 of 19
1 of 18
1 of 26
1 of 16
1 of 14
1 of 17
1 of 18
1 of 18
1 of 16
1 of 4
1 of 6
1 of 14
1 of 1
1 of 15
1 of 1
"I came to you with a half-open heart /Dreams upon my back /Illusions of the brand new start /Nashville." (-- Indigo Girls, "Nashville")
Many people have made that brand-new start, pursuing their dreams in Nashville, Tennessee. Those dreams can come true in the suburb of Spring Hill, just over 30 miles away. Calm and peace reigned here for over a century, while this little community held on to its roots as a sleepy little farm town. Then it was awakened! The Saturn car company built a plant there in the 1990s, and the city started to increase in size as Nashville attracted more visitors and employees. Today, Spring Hill is a slow-paced friendly town close enough to be near big-city Nashville for work and spotting country music stars, while remaining peaceful enough to feel like you're in the country. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Spring Hill apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.