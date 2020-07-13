Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:20 AM

67 Apartments for rent in Spring Hill, TN with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Spring Hill apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
60 Units Available
The Columns on Main
215 Columns Way, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1304 sqft
Welcome to Columns on Main Apartments, your new home sweet home.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
9 Units Available
Walden Creek Apartments
1000 Walden Creek Trce, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$950
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1366 sqft
Welcome home to luxury living at Walden Creek Apartments in Spring Hill. Each 1, 2, and 3 bedroom suite features well-proportioned rooms perfect for entertaining guests, large walk-in closets and an in-suite washer and dryer for your convenience.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
9 Units Available
Villages at Springhill
200 Kedron Pkwy, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$992
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,211
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,406
1176 sqft
Close to Spring Hill Elementary School and Town Center Parkway. Community has a pool with sun terrace, a tennis court, volleyball and a sauna. Homes feature a fireplace, modern kitchen appliances and balcony/patio.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
41 Units Available
Revere at Spring Hill
1000 Revere Place, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$989
983 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1560 sqft
Discover a whole new level of luxury living at Revere at Spring Hill Apartments. We are excited to offer the best in upscale resort style amenities and current, must have apartment features.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
17 Units Available
Commonwealth at 31
2880 Commonwealth Dr, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,070
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1320 sqft
Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Located within steps of the Longview Recreation Center and a short drive from several shopping locations.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
21 Units Available
Worthington Glen
1000 Worthington Lane, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$985
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1446 sqft
Conveniently located just off I-65 near Spring Hill Academy. Residents enjoy a resort-style pool, well-equipped game room and BBQ/grilling facilities. Package service and car wash area.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
1 Unit Available
Chapman's Retreat
4005 Clinton Lane, Spring Hill, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Grand Reserve at Spring Hill
3085 Commonwealth Drive, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
1253 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
1581 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,402
1581 sqft
A life of comfort awaits you at The Grand Reserve at Spring Hill. Our beautiful community is situated in the heart of Spring Hill, Tennessee.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2130 Deer Valley Drive
2130 Deer Valley Drive, Spring Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1237 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4029 Williford Way
4029 Williford Way, Spring Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
2605 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,605 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3303 Monoco Drive
3303 Monoco Drive, Spring Hill, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,799
2332 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,332 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
1054 Somerset Springs Dr
1054 Somerset Springs Drive, Spring Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1546 sqft
Non Smoking , sorry no pets. Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo in desirable Spring Hill Tn location. Two car enclosed garage. Use of association pool, exercise room, playground and clubhouse rental available.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3019 Wesley Road
3019 Wesley Road, Spring Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1726 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
807 Ellyson Drive
807 Ellyson Dr, Spring Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1700 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,700 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4005 Commons Drive
4005 Commons Dr, Spring Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1631 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,631 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1024 Daniel Lane
1024 Daniel Lane, Spring Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
2002 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,002 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2209 Dewey Dr
2209 Dewey Drive, Spring Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1708 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
926 Beverly Court
926 Beverly Road, Spring Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
2195 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,195 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 4

Last updated April 16 at 10:48am
1 Unit Available
3319 Haynes Dr
3319 Haynes Drive, Spring Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1408 sqft
For more information, contact Kellie Slaughter at (901) 550-2558. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/nashville/2136446 to view more pictures of this property. Great one level home , 3br/2ba open flloorplan, vaulted ceilings and fireplace in living room.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
1720 Portview Court
1720 Portview Court, Spring Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1630 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1720 Portview Court in Spring Hill. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1008 Chapman's Crossings
1008 Chapmans Crossing Dr, Spring Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1774 sqft
Available 07/18/20 Spacious Williamson Co Spring Hill Home * Move in Ready!! * Great sized kitchen with Island, plenty of space for storage.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2568 Milton Ln
2568 Milton Lane, Spring Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1735 sqft
The living room features beautiful floors with a fireplace. The eat-in kitchen offers a butler's pantry. The spacious bedrooms, storage and bonus room are perfect additions to this home.
Results within 1 mile of Spring Hill
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
Arden Village
2474 Palomar Circle C-1, Columbia, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1127 sqft
Elegant apartments have hardwood floors and private balconies. Ample storage space provided. The pet-friendly units allow cats and dogs. The nearby Nashville Highway makes commuting easy.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
6065 Hillside Ln
6065 Hillside Ln, Maury County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1786 sqft
3 bed / 2.5 bath home - This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath home is located in Spring Hill! The main living area has hardwood flooring and bedrooms all have carpet flooring.
City Guide for Spring Hill, TN

"I came to you with a half-open heart /Dreams upon my back /Illusions of the brand new start /Nashville." (-- Indigo Girls, "Nashville")

Many people have made that brand-new start, pursuing their dreams in Nashville, Tennessee. Those dreams can come true in the suburb of Spring Hill, just over 30 miles away. Calm and peace reigned here for over a century, while this little community held on to its roots as a sleepy little farm town. Then it was awakened! The Saturn car company built a plant there in the 1990s, and the city started to increase in size as Nashville attracted more visitors and employees. Today, Spring Hill is a slow-paced friendly town close enough to be near big-city Nashville for work and spotting country music stars, while remaining peaceful enough to feel like you're in the country. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Spring Hill, TN

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Spring Hill apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

