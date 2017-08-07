All apartments in Spring Hill
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:41 AM

926 Beverly Court

926 Beverly Road · (844) 874-2669
Location

926 Beverly Road, Spring Hill, TN 37174

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 926 Beverly Court Spring Hill TN · Avail. now

$1,649

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2195 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,195 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to

(RLNE5549497)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 926 Beverly Court have any available units?
926 Beverly Court has a unit available for $1,649 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 926 Beverly Court have?
Some of 926 Beverly Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 926 Beverly Court currently offering any rent specials?
926 Beverly Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 926 Beverly Court pet-friendly?
No, 926 Beverly Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Hill.
Does 926 Beverly Court offer parking?
Yes, 926 Beverly Court does offer parking.
Does 926 Beverly Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 926 Beverly Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 926 Beverly Court have a pool?
Yes, 926 Beverly Court has a pool.
Does 926 Beverly Court have accessible units?
No, 926 Beverly Court does not have accessible units.
Does 926 Beverly Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 926 Beverly Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 926 Beverly Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 926 Beverly Court has units with air conditioning.
