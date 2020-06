Amenities

This amazing home has the master bedroom and second bedroom down! Corner lot! Extensive crown molding. hardwood and tile floors. Kitchen has an island, granite and stainless steel appliances. Home also has a large bonus room and a lovely covered/enclosed patio with private yard. 3 car garage. Minutes from shopping and dining. Super location! Williamson County Schools. A must see!