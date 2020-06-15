3340 Monoco Drive

Amenities

New listing in Haynes Crossing, Spring Hill - Great neighborhood close to shopping, restaurants and interstate access! Beautiful 3 bedroom home at the end of a cul-de-sac with new carpet & paint! Spacious eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, and separate office. Private fenced rear yard with deck. 2nd level has huge master suite with dual sinks & his/hers walk in closets! 2 additional bedrooms upstairs with a full bathroom. Bonus room is upstairs along with oversized laundry room.

Pets negotiable on case by case basis. Additional $300 pet deposit (refundable) and $35 per month pet fee (non-refundable). Application fee is $40 per adult. Apply at www.elitepmsolutions.com



(RLNE5582997)