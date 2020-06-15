All apartments in Spring Hill
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:41 AM

3340 Monoco Drive

3340 Monoco Drive · (615) 236-1135
Location

3340 Monoco Drive, Spring Hill, TN 37174

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3340 Monoco Drive · Avail. now

$1,745

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2208 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
New listing in Haynes Crossing, Spring Hill - Great neighborhood close to shopping, restaurants and interstate access! Beautiful 3 bedroom home at the end of a cul-de-sac with new carpet & paint! Spacious eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, and separate office. Private fenced rear yard with deck. 2nd level has huge master suite with dual sinks & his/hers walk in closets! 2 additional bedrooms upstairs with a full bathroom. Bonus room is upstairs along with oversized laundry room.
Pets negotiable on case by case basis. Additional $300 pet deposit (refundable) and $35 per month pet fee (non-refundable). Application fee is $40 per adult. Apply at www.elitepmsolutions.com

(RLNE5582997)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

