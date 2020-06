Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Great end unit in Spring Hill. Walk to the neighborhood pool, the Spring Hill Rec center, and more. Great location close to everything in Spring Hill. Large Kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Granite, and stainless appliances. Hardwoods throughout the main floor. 2 large bedrooms upstairs with tall vaulted ceilings and walk in closets. Full bath will tile floors and granite tops. Fenced in patio are and common space are also attractive.