Last updated June 14 2020

144 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Smyrna, TN

Finding an apartment in Smyrna that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Stoneridge Farms at Smyrna
400 Chaney Rd, Smyrna, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,073
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1386 sqft
Minutes from I-24 and just 25 minutes from downtown Nashville. Recently renovated to include a fireplace, stainless steel appliances and extra storage. On-site amenities include a tennis court, hot tub and media room.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Ashton Creek Farms
14531 Old Nashville Hwy, Smyrna, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,135
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1330 sqft
Conveniently located between Hwy 41 and I-24, just minutes from shopping and dining this beautiful and spacious location allows for quick access around Southeastern Nashville.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
41 Units Available
Verandas at Sam Ridley
1000 Colonnade Dr, Smyrna, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,025
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,398
1386 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Life is little more effortless when you live it Verandas at Sam Ridley apartment homes located in Nashville, Tennessee.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
128 Stokes Drive
128 Stokes Drive, Smyrna, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1225 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
823 Neptune Ct
823 Neptune Court, Smyrna, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
991 sqft
Beautiful patio home features new paint & flooring, cathedral ceilings, laminate flooring in the living room, breakfast bar in the kitchen located in a cul-de-sac. Lawncare included in rent. Small dogs considered on case-by-case basis.
Results within 5 miles of Smyrna
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:27am
184 Units Available
Vantage at Murfreesboro
3833 Manson Pike, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$975
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1150 sqft
Extraordinary apartment home living is coming soon to Murfreesboro, Tennessee! Vantage at Murfreesboro will be ideally located near Interstates 24 and 840, offering an easy commute to the best in dining, shopping, and entertainment venues.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
19 Units Available
Discovery at Mountain View
5000 Mountain Springs Dr, Nashville, TN
Studio
$847
680 sqft
1 Bedroom
$979
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1004 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-24 and Nashville International Airport. Unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community features parking, pool, coffee bar and dog park.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
41 Units Available
Springfield
3726 Manson Pike, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,100
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1311 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units with plank flooring and designer lighting. Community features include a bark park, saltwater pool and outdoor fireplace. Close to Brown's Chapel Elementary School.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
20 Units Available
Vintage at the Avenue
1349 Greshampark Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,108
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Homes with pendant lighting, stainless steel appliances, and quartz countertops in a pet-friendly community. A resort-inspired pool, a clubhouse, and a sprawling fitness center for residents. Seven minutes from Tennessee College of Applied Technology.
Verified

1 of 91

Last updated June 13 at 06:33pm
$
56 Units Available
Annandale Apartment Community
1307 Westlawn Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1297 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1413 sqft
Annandale Apartment Community sets the standard in luxury apartment living with massive open concept one, two and three bedrooms. Located in the coveted triple Blackman school district, we have year-round amenities for everyone
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:47am
27 Units Available
Vintage Burkitt Station
13153 Old Hickory Boulevard, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,259
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1312 sqft
A beautiful community with ample interior updates, including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and tile bath floors. Near I-24 and the bike paths. On-site fitness center and pool.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:00am
5 Units Available
Summer Creek
2001 Madison Square Blvd, La Vergne, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1242 sqft
We put the “community” in apartment community. With three spacious floor plans, a 24-hour fitness center, optional online rent payment and more, Summer Creek was designed with our residents in mind.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
2025 George Buchanan
2025 George Buchanan Drive, La Vergne, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1318 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
434 Cedar Park Circle
434 Cedar Park Circle, La Vergne, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1247 sqft
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 1-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful vinyl wood flooring, fireplace and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with black appliances, glass top stove and lots of cabinet

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
1540 Jeter Way
1540 Jeter Way, Rutherford County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1738 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath brick home with gorgeous wood floors and high ceilings. Home features an oversized living room, master suite, Large bonus room, and a Florida room.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
502 Nixon Way
502 Nixon Way, La Vergne, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1403 sqft
3 bed/2.5 bath townhome located in LaVergne, and now available for lease! This stunning unit has an attached 1 car garage plus fenced in backyard with patio. Beautiful ceramic flooring throughout the entire downstairs, plus bathrooms.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
5449 Nancy Seward Drive
5449 Nancy Seward Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,045
2031 sqft
Recently built, this home has loads to offer and complements any style of decor since a neutral color scheme is available throughout the home. Also thoughtfully selected are the professionally installed flooring and contemporary light fixtures.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cane Ridge Farms
1 Unit Available
1052 Blairfield Dr
1052 Blairfield Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1616 sqft
3 bed/2.5 bath Home, Freshly Painted, 2 Car Garage, Cane Ridge Subdivision - Spacious 2 Story Home with 2 Car Garage conveniently located off Bell Rd in the Cane Ridge Subdivision.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
107 Burkitt Commons Ave
107 Burkitt Commons Ave, Nolensville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2000 sqft
Beautiful home in Burkitt Commons - Property Id: 190167 Beautiful, new home in Burkitt Commons end unit with beautiful views. This family friendly 2,000 sq ft home with 3 bedrooms & 3.5 baths.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
511 Cedar Brook Lane
511 Cedarbrook Lane, Nolensville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2326 sqft
GREAT home, great location and desirable schools.. Hardwood floors main level. Kitchen opens to cozy den.. Large master on main level w/renovated bath. Over-sized deck (16x22) overlooks huge, fenced backyard. Cul-de-sac lot. No smoking.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
8029 Logan Dr
8029 Logan Drive, La Vergne, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1139 sqft
Available Immediately - Eat In Kitchen with all Appliances - Open Floorplan - Patio w/Storage Closet - Pets Welcome (restrictions apply)

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
309 Sarna Dr
309 Sarna Drive, La Vergne, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,749
1778 sqft
Available Immediately - Privacy Fenced Yard - Large Living Room - Eat in Kitchen w/All Appliances - Open Floorplan - All on 1 Level Except BR 4 - Pets Welcome (restrictions apply)

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1618 Jo Ann Dr
1618 Joann Drive, La Vergne, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1264 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a great location in a desirable neighborhood, a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, many updated and upgraded features, central

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2301 Uriah Pl
2301 Uriah Place, Rutherford County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1246 sqft
This home has loads to offer and complements any style of decor since a neutral color scheme is available throughout the home.
City Guide for Smyrna, TN

"Never got too much done but livin' sure was fun in Tennessee. / A homesick feeling possesses me. I won't be the same till I'm back there again. / I won't ever be at ease till I feel that southern breeze in Tennessee." (-Waylon Jennings, "Tennessee")

If dreams of becoming a big country star draw you to this small 'burb southeast of Nashville, you won't be disappointed by the country vibe here -- but your chances of running into Keith Urban at Kroger or Brad Paisley at The Coffee Beanery are slim to none. This is the place you move before you make it big. Later, you can chat with Keith about your humble beginnings, and how living in a simple family town kept you from becoming a diva. Most residents here don't make their money on Music Row, however, even though it's very much considered part of Metro Nashville -- you can get to a trendy Gulch eatery or Demonbreun Street bar in about 20 minutes. Equally popular with retirees and families, Smyrna began as a farming community. Sewart Air Force Base turned it into a military town in the 1940s-1960s, and when the base closed, the town began its several-decades transformation into a plant town with Square D and Nissan remaining major employers. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Smyrna, TN

Finding an apartment in Smyrna that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

