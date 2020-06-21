4102 Dunn Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

**Available Immediately**

**All leases must start within 21 days of application date**



Beautiful all-brick three bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Old Hickory only minutes to Hermitage and Mt. Juliet! Sprawling layout with soaring ceilings, fireplace in living room, formal dining room, large bedrooms, back deck backs up to private, wooded area, two car garage with storage, washer/dryer included. Schedule a showing today!



Application fee is $50/adult. Security deposit is one month's rent or ask us about our alternative deposit options. Tenant is required to purchase liability insurance from Landlord for $9.50/month and pay $20/month to Property Management Connection as a Tenant Management Fee. Pets allowed. For more information and pet policy, please visit www.PMCNashville.com.