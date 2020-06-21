All apartments in Mount Juliet
Find more places like 4102 Dunn Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mount Juliet, TN
/
4102 Dunn Ct
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

4102 Dunn Ct

4102 Dunn Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mount Juliet
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4102 Dunn Court, Mount Juliet, TN 37138

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
**Available Immediately**
**All leases must start within 21 days of application date**

Beautiful all-brick three bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Old Hickory only minutes to Hermitage and Mt. Juliet! Sprawling layout with soaring ceilings, fireplace in living room, formal dining room, large bedrooms, back deck backs up to private, wooded area, two car garage with storage, washer/dryer included. Schedule a showing today!

Application fee is $50/adult. Security deposit is one month's rent or ask us about our alternative deposit options. Tenant is required to purchase liability insurance from Landlord for $9.50/month and pay $20/month to Property Management Connection as a Tenant Management Fee. Pets allowed. For more information and pet policy, please visit www.PMCNashville.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4102 Dunn Ct have any available units?
4102 Dunn Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Juliet, TN.
What amenities does 4102 Dunn Ct have?
Some of 4102 Dunn Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4102 Dunn Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4102 Dunn Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4102 Dunn Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 4102 Dunn Ct is pet friendly.
Does 4102 Dunn Ct offer parking?
Yes, 4102 Dunn Ct does offer parking.
Does 4102 Dunn Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4102 Dunn Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4102 Dunn Ct have a pool?
No, 4102 Dunn Ct does not have a pool.
Does 4102 Dunn Ct have accessible units?
No, 4102 Dunn Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4102 Dunn Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 4102 Dunn Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4102 Dunn Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 4102 Dunn Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Laurel Valley
4675 Old Lebanon Dirt Rd
Mount Juliet, TN 37122
Providence Trail
2500 Aventura Dr
Mount Juliet, TN 37122
Creekside at Providence
1001 Providence Pkwy
Mount Juliet, TN 37122

Similar Pages

Mount Juliet 1 BedroomsMount Juliet 2 Bedrooms
Mount Juliet 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMount Juliet Apartments with Garage
Mount Juliet Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nashville, TNMurfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TN
Bowling Green, KYColumbia, TNBrentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNLa Vergne, TNGoodlettsville, TN
White House, TNAshland City, TNThompson's Station, TNNolensville, TNManchester, TNFairview, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeAustin Peay State University
Belmont UniversityCumberland University
Lipscomb University