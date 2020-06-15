All apartments in Mount Juliet
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:33 AM

3011 Kingston Cir N

3011 Kingston North Circle · (615) 383-3142
Location

3011 Kingston North Circle, Mount Juliet, TN 37122

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 3011 Kingston Cir N · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Professional Executive Suite - Traveling professionals, this is the place for you. This upstairs suite is furnished. Ideal for someone that is traveling and needs easy access to the airport. Nice, furnished 1bd/1ba unit upstairs of a home. Home located in Providence Place subdivision in Mount Juliet. Tenant will have own living room upstairs. Will share kitchen and garage with owner. Tenant given 1 garage space. Includes all utilities, internet, TV, and cable. Available June 1st! Due to HOA, requires a 6-month minimum lease.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4340800)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3011 Kingston Cir N have any available units?
3011 Kingston Cir N has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3011 Kingston Cir N currently offering any rent specials?
3011 Kingston Cir N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3011 Kingston Cir N pet-friendly?
No, 3011 Kingston Cir N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Juliet.
Does 3011 Kingston Cir N offer parking?
Yes, 3011 Kingston Cir N does offer parking.
Does 3011 Kingston Cir N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3011 Kingston Cir N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3011 Kingston Cir N have a pool?
No, 3011 Kingston Cir N does not have a pool.
Does 3011 Kingston Cir N have accessible units?
No, 3011 Kingston Cir N does not have accessible units.
Does 3011 Kingston Cir N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3011 Kingston Cir N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3011 Kingston Cir N have units with air conditioning?
No, 3011 Kingston Cir N does not have units with air conditioning.
