3011 Kingston Cir N

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Professional Executive Suite - Traveling professionals, this is the place for you. This upstairs suite is furnished. Ideal for someone that is traveling and needs easy access to the airport. Nice, furnished 1bd/1ba unit upstairs of a home. Home located in Providence Place subdivision in Mount Juliet. Tenant will have own living room upstairs. Will share kitchen and garage with owner. Tenant given 1 garage space. Includes all utilities, internet, TV, and cable. Available June 1st! Due to HOA, requires a 6-month minimum lease.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4340800)