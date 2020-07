Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Just minutes to Mt. Juliet High School located in the highly sought after Subdivision of Parrish Place. New carpet! Roof 1 yr old, HVAC 2 yrs old, extra large fenced backyard. Hardwood floors down, bonus room up, vaulted ceiling, fireplace and ceiling fans. Kitchen with lots of counter space & hardwood flrs. Master bed rm w/tray ceiling full bath, dbbl vanities, 2 walk-in closets & large garden tub. Washer & Dryer w/lease in unit. Most dogs ok, no cats. Call office for showing