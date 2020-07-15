166 Navy Cir

Amenities

Del Webb Lake Providence - Del Webb Lake Providence is an active adult community near Nashville, Tennessee. This gated community offers a resort lifestyle with 1,029 homes centered around a large clubhouse overlooking a 15-acre lake. Residents enjoy 80 clubs and an on-site lifestyle director.At the heart of Del Webb Lake Providence is a 24,000 square-foot recreation center that overlooks a beautiful lake. The lake is stocked with fish and includes a canoe and kayak launch. The 15 million dollar amenity center includes the latest sought after amenities such as an indoor and outdoor pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, indoor walking track, ballroom, aerobics studio, and hobby and craft studios. Fitness enthusiasts have access to five miles of walking or biking trails plus tennis, pickleball, bocce ball, and basketball courts. An outdoor amphitheater and event lawn allows for large gatherings and evening concerts under the stars. There is also a ballroom, lending library, and card room as well, along with a children's playground.An activities director is continually catering to the active lifestyle needs of Del Webb Lake Providence. Every day an exciting array of clubs, classes, activities, and events are offered. Clubs for sports enthusiasts include a walker's club, water aerobics, yoga, line dancing, Tai Chi, and more. Plus, a variety of other fun clubs are available in everything from photography to cooking and bridge. Residents have many ways to continue their education by joining groups that study genealogy, diet, and nutrition, and investing.



Active adults in this community live a carefree lifestyle where the homeowners' association (HOA) takes care of lawns, common areas, basic cable, and trash collection. The HOA fee also provides access to the wonderful indoor and outdoor amenities, as well as activities and events planned by the lifestyle director.



No Pets Allowed



