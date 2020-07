Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit

420 Abeline Drive Available 07/28/20 Pet Friendly in Sango! - Gorgeous two story in the heart of Sango with hardwood floors, spacious formal dining, completely upgraded kitchen with granite counters & stainless steel appliances, large master on main level with tiled shower and double vanity, all guest rooms have walk in closets, large bonus/rec room on second level could be fourth bedroom, beautiful backyard with pergola, fire pit, and fence! Pet Friendly!



(RLNE5909951)