Memphis, TN
Vantage at Germantown
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Vantage at Germantown

Open Now until 5:30pm
7885 Silver Spur Cir N · (901) 450-5784
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7885 Silver Spur Cir N, Memphis, TN 38119
Kirby Woods

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3420-303 · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 966 sqft

Unit 3414-304 · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 966 sqft

Unit 3420-301 · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 966 sqft

See 33+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Vantage at Germantown.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
dog park
internet access
internet cafe
trash valet

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $150-$350
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet trash, Customer Portal, and Pest control $37.99/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for 1 pet, $500 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Vantage at Germantown have any available units?
Vantage at Germantown has 36 units available starting at $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does Vantage at Germantown have?
Some of Vantage at Germantown's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Vantage at Germantown currently offering any rent specials?
Vantage at Germantown is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Vantage at Germantown pet-friendly?
Yes, Vantage at Germantown is pet friendly.
Does Vantage at Germantown offer parking?
Yes, Vantage at Germantown offers parking.
Does Vantage at Germantown have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Vantage at Germantown offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Vantage at Germantown have a pool?
Yes, Vantage at Germantown has a pool.
Does Vantage at Germantown have accessible units?
No, Vantage at Germantown does not have accessible units.
Does Vantage at Germantown have units with dishwashers?
No, Vantage at Germantown does not have units with dishwashers.
