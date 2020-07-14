Vantage at Germantown

Lease Length: 9-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $150-$350
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet trash, Customer Portal, and Pest control $37.99/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for 1 pet, $500 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.