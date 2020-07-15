Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse courtyard gym playground pool 24hr maintenance parking tennis court

At Lynnfield Place Apartments in Memphis, TN, we offer thoughtfully designed one, two and three-bedroom homes in both apartment and townhome styles. Our pet-friendly community is situated just off I-240 and Poplar Avenue, providing a convenient commute to major East Memphis employers. Bank of America Financial Center, FedEx Executive Offices, Target, Whole Foods and numerous shopping, dining and entertainment options at Eastgate Shopping Center are all just minutes away.Lynnfield Place homes feature the finishes you have always wanted, including modern black appliances, spacious walk-in closets, microwaves, ceiling fans, fireplaces and washer and dryer connections. We offer residents a full-suite of community amenities including two swimming pools, a fitness center, car wash area and playground.Enjoy having electronic communications, online bill pay, online service requests and 24-hour emergency maintenance services when you come home to Lynnfield Place Apartments.