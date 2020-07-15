All apartments in Memphis
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:02 AM

Lynnfield Place Apartments

5900 Cedar Forrest Drive · (207) 496-1663
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5900 Cedar Forrest Drive, Memphis, TN 38119

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1430-G12 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,029

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Unit 1429-M01 · Avail. now

$1,073

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Unit 1417-H01 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,128

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1420-S07 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,043

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1280 sqft

Unit 1349-W06 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,218

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1280 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lynnfield Place Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
parking
tennis court
At Lynnfield Place Apartments in Memphis, TN, we offer thoughtfully designed one, two and three-bedroom homes in both apartment and townhome styles. Our pet-friendly community is situated just off I-240 and Poplar Avenue, providing a convenient commute to major East Memphis employers. Bank of America Financial Center, FedEx Executive Offices, Target, Whole Foods and numerous shopping, dining and entertainment options at Eastgate Shopping Center are all just minutes away.Lynnfield Place homes feature the finishes you have always wanted, including modern black appliances, spacious walk-in closets, microwaves, ceiling fans, fireplaces and washer and dryer connections. We offer residents a full-suite of community amenities including two swimming pools, a fitness center, car wash area and playground.Enjoy having electronic communications, online bill pay, online service requests and 24-hour emergency maintenance services when you come home to Lynnfield Place Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: 1 month rent
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for 1 pet, $400 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lynnfield Place Apartments have any available units?
Lynnfield Place Apartments has 6 units available starting at $946 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does Lynnfield Place Apartments have?
Some of Lynnfield Place Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lynnfield Place Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Lynnfield Place Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lynnfield Place Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Lynnfield Place Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Lynnfield Place Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Lynnfield Place Apartments offers parking.
Does Lynnfield Place Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lynnfield Place Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lynnfield Place Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Lynnfield Place Apartments has a pool.
Does Lynnfield Place Apartments have accessible units?
No, Lynnfield Place Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Lynnfield Place Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lynnfield Place Apartments has units with dishwashers.
