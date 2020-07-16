All apartments in Memphis
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:04 AM

8 East McKellar Avenue

8 East Mckellar Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8 East Mckellar Avenue, Memphis, TN 38109
Mallory Heights

East McKellar Avenue, 38109 - Coming Soon!

This Single-family duplex is a 2 bed/ 1 bath home with heating unit located in the South Memphis area. Nearby schools include Alton Elementary, Riverview Middle, and Carver High School.

*Available 0n 7/15/20

Qualifications:
-No Evictions/Judgments or Criminal Background within the last 3 years
-No Open Bankruptcies
-Rental Verification
-Employment Verification

Rent: $550
Deposit: $500
Application Fee: $35 (Per adult)
Administration Fee: $99

For more information, please call (901)249-9992 or visit kbrealhomes.com to apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 East McKellar Avenue have any available units?
8 East McKellar Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Memphis, TN.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
Is 8 East McKellar Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8 East McKellar Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 East McKellar Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8 East McKellar Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Memphis.
Does 8 East McKellar Avenue offer parking?
No, 8 East McKellar Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8 East McKellar Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 East McKellar Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 East McKellar Avenue have a pool?
No, 8 East McKellar Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8 East McKellar Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8 East McKellar Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8 East McKellar Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 East McKellar Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8 East McKellar Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 East McKellar Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
