8 East McKellar Avenue

Amenities
East McKellar Avenue, 38109 - Coming Soon!
This Single-family duplex is a 2 bed/ 1 bath home with heating unit located in the South Memphis area. Nearby schools include Alton Elementary, Riverview Middle, and Carver High School.
*Available 0n 7/15/20
Qualifications:
-No Evictions/Judgments or Criminal Background within the last 3 years
-No Open Bankruptcies
-Rental Verification
-Employment Verification
Rent: $550
Deposit: $500
Application Fee: $35 (Per adult)
Administration Fee: $99
For more information, please call (901)249-9992 or visit kbrealhomes.com to apply today!