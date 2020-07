Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Available Now! - This spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex is located in the Plaza Gardens Subdivision. Featuring hardwood floors, central heat & air, a fenced-in backyard, gated parking, tile in the kitchen, and recently upgraded appliances. Included in this rental are a range/oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, and washer/dryer. To schedule a tour of this home please call Omni Property Management at (901) 372-5513.



(RLNE4011174)