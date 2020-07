635 Patterson #5

Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher air conditioning some paid utils range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Condominium in Greenbrier: Available on 7/07/2020 - One-Bedroom, One-Bath Condominium located at Greenbrier available on 7/07/2020. Living Room/Dining Room Combination. Includes range/oven, dishwasher, disposal and refrigerator. Water included. Central Heat & Air. 667 square feet. Common laundry facilities. No pets allowed. All applicants must qualify as per Crye-Leike Property Management. Please call our office at 901.758.5678, M-F from 8am - 5pm to schedule a showing. Minimum 13-month lease.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4822978)