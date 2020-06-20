All apartments in Memphis
Last updated May 29 2020 at 1:54 AM

568 Herzl Street

568 Herzl Street · (901) 352-3147
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

568 Herzl Street, Memphis, TN 38117
Normandy Meadows East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1030 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Step into this beautiful, recently renovated 3 bed, 2 bath home in Memphis! Located at 568 Herzl St, this single-family home can be found just south of Sam Cooper Blvd. and east of White Station.

A mid-century featuring 1,030 square feet of new floors, all new stainless steel appliances, and fully updated bathrooms that are perfect for a family looking for their next home.

Have a pet? With a simple deposit (and this luxurious backyard space), that's no problem. Rent for this home is $1,600.00 per month with a deposit equal to 1 month's rent.

Act now and take advantage of our special limited time offer of a FREE first month's rent! This open layout home in this neighborhood won't last long, so be sure to schedule a viewing today!

*If you see this property listed anywhere for less than advertised on this post, please be aware that it is a scam. And, if you see something that could be a potential issue, please let me know!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 568 Herzl Street have any available units?
568 Herzl Street has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does 568 Herzl Street have?
Some of 568 Herzl Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 568 Herzl Street currently offering any rent specials?
568 Herzl Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 568 Herzl Street pet-friendly?
No, 568 Herzl Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Memphis.
Does 568 Herzl Street offer parking?
Yes, 568 Herzl Street does offer parking.
Does 568 Herzl Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 568 Herzl Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 568 Herzl Street have a pool?
No, 568 Herzl Street does not have a pool.
Does 568 Herzl Street have accessible units?
No, 568 Herzl Street does not have accessible units.
Does 568 Herzl Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 568 Herzl Street has units with dishwashers.
