Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

5159 Cottonwood Rd

5159 Cottonwood Road · (470) 785-2095
Location

5159 Cottonwood Road, Memphis, TN 38118
Parkway Village

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5159 Cottonwood Rd · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1326 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Fantastic 2-story, 4BR home -- a must see! - This is a wonderful 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms home with space and charm for all to enjoy! This 2-story is located on a corner and offers a large, fenced backyard, a comfortable family room, nice kitchen, and cozy bedrooms!

To tour this property at your convenience visit Rently.com to complete the quick registration. To apply, visit https://brandywinehomes.appfolio.com/listings
For more information contact Brandywine Homes Memphis , Angela @ 470 785 2095.

Qualifications:
- Must be 18 or older to apply
- Proof of combined total income of 3.5 times the rent (gross)
- Proof of the ability to get utilities in your name
- Credit check
- Criminal background check
- Positive rental history
- Proof of renters insurance (provided by move-in)
- Pet-friendly (breed restrictions, fees, and pet rent applies)

(RLNE4709690)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5159 Cottonwood Rd have any available units?
5159 Cottonwood Rd has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5159 Cottonwood Rd have?
Some of 5159 Cottonwood Rd's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5159 Cottonwood Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5159 Cottonwood Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5159 Cottonwood Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5159 Cottonwood Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5159 Cottonwood Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5159 Cottonwood Rd does offer parking.
Does 5159 Cottonwood Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5159 Cottonwood Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5159 Cottonwood Rd have a pool?
No, 5159 Cottonwood Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5159 Cottonwood Rd have accessible units?
No, 5159 Cottonwood Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5159 Cottonwood Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5159 Cottonwood Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
