5159 Cottonwood Rd

Amenities

pet friendly parking carpet range refrigerator

Fantastic 2-story, 4BR home -- a must see! - This is a wonderful 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms home with space and charm for all to enjoy! This 2-story is located on a corner and offers a large, fenced backyard, a comfortable family room, nice kitchen, and cozy bedrooms!



To tour this property at your convenience visit Rently.com to complete the quick registration. To apply, visit https://brandywinehomes.appfolio.com/listings

For more information contact Brandywine Homes Memphis , Angela @ 470 785 2095.



Qualifications:

- Must be 18 or older to apply

- Proof of combined total income of 3.5 times the rent (gross)

- Proof of the ability to get utilities in your name

- Credit check

- Criminal background check

- Positive rental history

- Proof of renters insurance (provided by move-in)

- Pet-friendly (breed restrictions, fees, and pet rent applies)



