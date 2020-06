Amenities

50 Gayoso Avenue #204 Available 07/10/20 50 Gayoso Avenue #204 - Furnished studio available for move in 07/10 at the historic Barton Flats downtown! Located next door to Autozone headquarters, this condo features beautiful plank hardwood flooring, concrete counter tops, stainless steel appliances & high ceilings. Bath features huge garden style tub. Exposed brick & original beams gives this a very urban feel. Additional storage space included with unit. Washer/Dryer in unit. 12 MONTH MINIMUM LEASE. Parking not included.



The Barton Flats is a historic building located downtown steps away from great dining establishments and features a fabulous roof top deck with views of the MS river.



QUALIFICATIONS

Must be currently working at least 6 months +

Must have good rental history

Must have a credit score of 600 or above



