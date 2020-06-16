All apartments in Memphis
Memphis, TN
4714 Gloria Road
4714 Gloria Road

4714 Gloria Road · (888) 659-9596 ext. 943380
Location

4714 Gloria Road, Memphis, TN 38116
Auburn Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,065

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1876 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*MOVE-IN SPECIAL...1/2 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT!!*

To tour this property at your convenience visit Rently.com to complete the quick registration. To apply, visit https://brandywinehomes.appfolio.com/listings
For more information contact Reedy and Company Realtors, LLC at 901-842-0805.

Qualifications:
- Must be 18 or older to apply
- Proof of combined total income of 3.0 times the rent (net)
- Proof of the ability to get utilities in your name
- Credit check
- Criminal background check
- Positive rental history
- Proof of renters insurance (provided by move-in)
- Pet-friendly (breed restrictions, fees, and pet rent applies)

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,065, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,065, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4714 Gloria Road have any available units?
4714 Gloria Road has a unit available for $1,065 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
Is 4714 Gloria Road currently offering any rent specials?
4714 Gloria Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4714 Gloria Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4714 Gloria Road is pet friendly.
Does 4714 Gloria Road offer parking?
No, 4714 Gloria Road does not offer parking.
Does 4714 Gloria Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4714 Gloria Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4714 Gloria Road have a pool?
No, 4714 Gloria Road does not have a pool.
Does 4714 Gloria Road have accessible units?
No, 4714 Gloria Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4714 Gloria Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4714 Gloria Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4714 Gloria Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4714 Gloria Road does not have units with air conditioning.
