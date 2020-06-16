4714 Gloria Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*MOVE-IN SPECIAL...1/2 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT!!*



To tour this property at your convenience visit Rently.com to complete the quick registration. To apply, visit https://brandywinehomes.appfolio.com/listings

For more information contact Reedy and Company Realtors, LLC at 901-842-0805.



Qualifications:

- Must be 18 or older to apply

- Proof of combined total income of 3.0 times the rent (net)

- Proof of the ability to get utilities in your name

- Credit check

- Criminal background check

- Positive rental history

- Proof of renters insurance (provided by move-in)

- Pet-friendly (breed restrictions, fees, and pet rent applies)



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,065, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,065, Available Now



Contact us to schedule a showing.