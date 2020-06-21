Rent Calculator
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:30 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4122 Mink Cir
4122 Mink Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4122 Mink Circle, Memphis, TN 38111
Colonial Willow
Amenities
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Cute 3/1 Coming in 38111
~ 3 Bedrooms
~ 1 Bathroom
~ New Paint
~ Refinished Wood Floors
~ Tile Shower
Offered by Realty Capital Management,LLC
www.propertymanagementmemphis.net
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4122 Mink Cir have any available units?
4122 Mink Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Memphis, TN
.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Memphis Rent Report
.
Is 4122 Mink Cir currently offering any rent specials?
4122 Mink Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4122 Mink Cir pet-friendly?
No, 4122 Mink Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Memphis
.
Does 4122 Mink Cir offer parking?
No, 4122 Mink Cir does not offer parking.
Does 4122 Mink Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4122 Mink Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4122 Mink Cir have a pool?
No, 4122 Mink Cir does not have a pool.
Does 4122 Mink Cir have accessible units?
No, 4122 Mink Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 4122 Mink Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 4122 Mink Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4122 Mink Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 4122 Mink Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
