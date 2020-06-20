All apartments in Memphis
3454 Radford Rd (Sherwood Forest)

3454 Radford Road · No Longer Available
Location

3454 Radford Road, Memphis, TN 38111
Hadley Prescott

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Apply for Free! Applications are processed same day and an agent will be reaching out to you immediately upon approval. Apply for free here: https://forms.monday.com/forms/6ab3a990d37c8e1fa81cb3133056c02a

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3454 Radford Rd (Sherwood Forest) have any available units?
3454 Radford Rd (Sherwood Forest) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Memphis, TN.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
Is 3454 Radford Rd (Sherwood Forest) currently offering any rent specials?
3454 Radford Rd (Sherwood Forest) isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3454 Radford Rd (Sherwood Forest) pet-friendly?
Yes, 3454 Radford Rd (Sherwood Forest) is pet friendly.
Does 3454 Radford Rd (Sherwood Forest) offer parking?
No, 3454 Radford Rd (Sherwood Forest) does not offer parking.
Does 3454 Radford Rd (Sherwood Forest) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3454 Radford Rd (Sherwood Forest) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3454 Radford Rd (Sherwood Forest) have a pool?
No, 3454 Radford Rd (Sherwood Forest) does not have a pool.
Does 3454 Radford Rd (Sherwood Forest) have accessible units?
No, 3454 Radford Rd (Sherwood Forest) does not have accessible units.
Does 3454 Radford Rd (Sherwood Forest) have units with dishwashers?
No, 3454 Radford Rd (Sherwood Forest) does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3454 Radford Rd (Sherwood Forest) have units with air conditioning?
No, 3454 Radford Rd (Sherwood Forest) does not have units with air conditioning.
