2458 Harvard Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

You'll LOVE this cozy 3bdrm, hardwood floor home. New interior paint, includes stove, fridge, & microwave. This property also comes with W/D hook-ups in the rear laundry room. Large backyard, corner lot.....Quick and easy access to Sam Cooper Blvd. and minutes from Midtown, Downtown, or any of your favorite mid city family activities such as the UofM events.

Requirements: 1.) $45 Application Fee per person over 18yrs. of age 2.) Small Pets allowed (20lbs. or less) $350 Non-Refundable Pet Fee 3.) Must make 2 1/2 times the Rent 4.) Must provide Proof of Employment (at least 6 months with the same Employer) 5.) Must provide Proof of Income 6.) No Bankruptcies, Foreclosures, Wage Earners, excessive collections 7.) No Evictions, Walk-outs (Must have GOOD Rental History) 8.) No outstanding MLGW balance (Must be able to have service connected the first day of Move-in)