All apartments in Memphis
Find more places like 2458 Harvard Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Memphis, TN
/
2458 Harvard Ave
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:30 AM

2458 Harvard Ave

2458 Harvard Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Memphis
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2458 Harvard Avenue, Memphis, TN 38112
Binghampton-Lester

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
You'll LOVE this cozy 3bdrm, hardwood floor home. New interior paint, includes stove, fridge, & microwave. This property also comes with W/D hook-ups in the rear laundry room. Large backyard, corner lot.....Quick and easy access to Sam Cooper Blvd. and minutes from Midtown, Downtown, or any of your favorite mid city family activities such as the UofM events.
Requirements: 1.) $45 Application Fee per person over 18yrs. of age 2.) Small Pets allowed (20lbs. or less) $350 Non-Refundable Pet Fee 3.) Must make 2 1/2 times the Rent 4.) Must provide Proof of Employment (at least 6 months with the same Employer) 5.) Must provide Proof of Income 6.) No Bankruptcies, Foreclosures, Wage Earners, excessive collections 7.) No Evictions, Walk-outs (Must have GOOD Rental History) 8.) No outstanding MLGW balance (Must be able to have service connected the first day of Move-in)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2458 Harvard Ave have any available units?
2458 Harvard Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Memphis, TN.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2458 Harvard Ave have?
Some of 2458 Harvard Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2458 Harvard Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2458 Harvard Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2458 Harvard Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2458 Harvard Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2458 Harvard Ave offer parking?
No, 2458 Harvard Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2458 Harvard Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2458 Harvard Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2458 Harvard Ave have a pool?
No, 2458 Harvard Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2458 Harvard Ave have accessible units?
No, 2458 Harvard Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2458 Harvard Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2458 Harvard Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Clearbrook Village Apartments
3516 Tall Oaks Cir
Memphis, TN 38118
Highland Row
395 S Highland St; Ste 128
Memphis, TN 38111
Twin Oaks
4819 Winchester Rd
Memphis, TN 38118
The Nova
6355 Briar Patch Ln
Memphis, TN 38115
Miller Creek at Germantown
3769 Skipping Stone Trce
Memphis, TN 38125
The Roxbury
1300 Lynnfield Rd
Memphis, TN 38119
The Reserve at Dexter Lake
1505 Dexter Lake Dr
Memphis, TN 38016
Jamesbridge Apartments
3815 N Advantage Way Dr
Memphis, TN 38128

Similar Pages

Memphis 1 BedroomsMemphis 2 Bedrooms
Memphis Dog Friendly ApartmentsMemphis Pet Friendly Places
Memphis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Germantown, TNJonesboro, ARBartlett, TNCollierville, TN
Olive Branch, MSOxford, MSHorn Lake, MSArlington, TN
Brownsville, TNRipley, TNSouthaven, MSLakeland, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hickory HillSpringhill Community Civic ClubParkway Village
The CoreGray's CreekAlliance Of Cordova Neighborhoods
CountrywoodMud Island

Apartments Near Colleges

Baptist Memorial College of Health SciencesThe University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
Christian Brothers UniversityUniversity of Memphis
Southwest Tennessee Community College