217 Exchange Ave

Amenities

pet friendly parking conference room

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room parking

Charming Law Office near the Courthouse. 8 Full Sized Offices, 2 Support Offices/Storage, 2 bathrooms, Break Room, Library, Conference Room, Reception, Copy Room. Private Parking Lot for up to 15 Cars. FURNISHINGS CAN STAY OR BE REMOVED Exchange is just Across the street from 201 Poplar and within a couple of blocks of the main courthouse. Great Law Office Location Downtown Memphis, Located near the Courthouses and St Jude.



Lease rate does not include utilities, property expenses or building services

Fits 8 - 26 People. Lease approximately 350 sq ft. (one office ) for $385 per month, 2 offices $750 per month or entire property-3200 square feet for $3500 per month.