All apartments in Memphis
Find more places like 217 Exchange Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Memphis, TN
/
217 Exchange Ave
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

217 Exchange Ave

217 Exchange Ave · (931) 229-7563
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Memphis
See all
The Core
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

217 Exchange Ave, Memphis, TN 38105
The Core

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 3200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
conference room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
parking
Charming Law Office near the Courthouse. 8 Full Sized Offices, 2 Support Offices/Storage, 2 bathrooms, Break Room, Library, Conference Room, Reception, Copy Room. Private Parking Lot for up to 15 Cars. FURNISHINGS CAN STAY OR BE REMOVED Exchange is just Across the street from 201 Poplar and within a couple of blocks of the main courthouse. Great Law Office Location Downtown Memphis, Located near the Courthouses and St Jude.

Lease rate does not include utilities, property expenses or building services
Fits 8 - 26 People. Lease approximately 350 sq ft. (one office ) for $385 per month, 2 offices $750 per month or entire property-3200 square feet for $3500 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 Exchange Ave have any available units?
217 Exchange Ave has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
Is 217 Exchange Ave currently offering any rent specials?
217 Exchange Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 Exchange Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 217 Exchange Ave is pet friendly.
Does 217 Exchange Ave offer parking?
Yes, 217 Exchange Ave does offer parking.
Does 217 Exchange Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 217 Exchange Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 Exchange Ave have a pool?
No, 217 Exchange Ave does not have a pool.
Does 217 Exchange Ave have accessible units?
No, 217 Exchange Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 217 Exchange Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 217 Exchange Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 217 Exchange Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 217 Exchange Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 217 Exchange Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Kirby Station
6653 N Quail Hollow
Memphis, TN 38120
Vantage at Germantown
7885 Silver Spur Cir N
Memphis, TN 38119
Riverset Apartments
100 Riverset Ln
Memphis, TN 38103
Bent Tree Apartments
3471 W Briarpark Dr
Memphis, TN 38116
Crossings at Fox Meadows
2894 Putting Green Cv
Memphis, TN 38115
Ten Mile Creek
2718 Claudette Rd
Memphis, TN 38118
Lynnfield Place Apartments
5900 Cedar Forrest Drive
Memphis, TN 38119
Jamesbridge Apartments
3815 N Advantage Way Dr
Memphis, TN 38128

Similar Pages

Memphis 1 BedroomsMemphis 2 Bedrooms
Memphis Dog Friendly ApartmentsMemphis Pet Friendly Places
Memphis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Germantown, TNJonesboro, ARBartlett, TNCollierville, TN
Olive Branch, MSOxford, MSHorn Lake, MSArlington, TN
Brownsville, TNRipley, TNSouthaven, MSLakeland, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hickory HillSpringhill Community Civic ClubParkway Village
The CoreGray's CreekAlliance Of Cordova Neighborhoods
CountrywoodMud Island

Apartments Near Colleges

Baptist Memorial College of Health SciencesThe University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
Christian Brothers UniversityUniversity of Memphis
Southwest Tennessee Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity