Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:09 AM

2121 Pamela Dr.

2121 Pamela Drive · (901) 347-3148
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2121 Pamela Drive, Memphis, TN 38127
Rangeline

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2121 Pamela Dr. · Avail. now

$695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Newly Rehabbed Home in Frayser - This is a three bedroom one full bathroom home that has been freshly painted throughout. There is a great sized living room and nice kitchen. There are hardwood floors throughout the home as well. Great sized bedrooms!

Please visit our website: www.advantagepropertymgmt.com to view photos or to apply for this home online.

If you have any questions please feel free to contact our office at (901) 347-3148

This homeowner has chosen to not be on the voucher program.

**Note: this home is in as in condition only, please take note of that when going to view the home- we mean as appearance wise not the functionality of the home or maintenance of the home**

We simply verify your source of income and rental history. We require that you make 3 times the monthly rent. When using the help of a government assistance program such as Section 8, this is not an income requirement. We run a background and credit check. On the background we are ensuring that you are not wanted by law, not a registered sex offender and no recent background issues. On the credit, we are not looking for a certain credit score as much as we are looking to see if you have anything involving housing or utilities on the credit. Our turn around time is typically 24-48 hours during business hours.

(RLNE4784750)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2121 Pamela Dr. have any available units?
2121 Pamela Dr. has a unit available for $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
Is 2121 Pamela Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2121 Pamela Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2121 Pamela Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 2121 Pamela Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Memphis.
Does 2121 Pamela Dr. offer parking?
No, 2121 Pamela Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 2121 Pamela Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2121 Pamela Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2121 Pamela Dr. have a pool?
No, 2121 Pamela Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2121 Pamela Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2121 Pamela Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2121 Pamela Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2121 Pamela Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2121 Pamela Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2121 Pamela Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
