La Vergne, TN
640 Big Hurricane Dr
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

640 Big Hurricane Dr

640 Big Hurricane Drive · No Longer Available
Location

640 Big Hurricane Drive, La Vergne, TN 37086

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Well-maintained home resting on a beautifully landscaped lot!The eat-in kitchen includes a center island and ample storage room. The great room is perfect for entertaining guests! All three bedrooms are generously sized and the master bedroom offers a private en suite and a walk-in closet. The patio in the fenced backyard is the ideal place to just relax after a long day!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 640 Big Hurricane Dr have any available units?
640 Big Hurricane Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Vergne, TN.
What amenities does 640 Big Hurricane Dr have?
Some of 640 Big Hurricane Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 640 Big Hurricane Dr currently offering any rent specials?
640 Big Hurricane Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 640 Big Hurricane Dr pet-friendly?
No, 640 Big Hurricane Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Vergne.
Does 640 Big Hurricane Dr offer parking?
No, 640 Big Hurricane Dr does not offer parking.
Does 640 Big Hurricane Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 640 Big Hurricane Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 640 Big Hurricane Dr have a pool?
No, 640 Big Hurricane Dr does not have a pool.
Does 640 Big Hurricane Dr have accessible units?
No, 640 Big Hurricane Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 640 Big Hurricane Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 640 Big Hurricane Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 640 Big Hurricane Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 640 Big Hurricane Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
