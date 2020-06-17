640 Big Hurricane Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Well-maintained home resting on a beautifully landscaped lot!The eat-in kitchen includes a center island and ample storage room. The great room is perfect for entertaining guests! All three bedrooms are generously sized and the master bedroom offers a private en suite and a walk-in closet. The patio in the fenced backyard is the ideal place to just relax after a long day!