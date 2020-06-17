Well-maintained home resting on a beautifully landscaped lot!The eat-in kitchen includes a center island and ample storage room. The great room is perfect for entertaining guests! All three bedrooms are generously sized and the master bedroom offers a private en suite and a walk-in closet. The patio in the fenced backyard is the ideal place to just relax after a long day!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 640 Big Hurricane Dr have any available units?
640 Big Hurricane Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Vergne, TN.
What amenities does 640 Big Hurricane Dr have?
Some of 640 Big Hurricane Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 640 Big Hurricane Dr currently offering any rent specials?
640 Big Hurricane Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.