8310 Dog Creek Rd

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

This beautiful home located on 20.7 acres of land is ideal for contractors or someone who may be looking to get a breath of open air.



This is a Large Home with 2000 square feet of space with a full kitchen, workshops, and utility room. Washer & Dryer hook-ups, and plenty of storage.



Beautiful view of mountains from the back porch and swimming pool.



Lawn-care & pest control treatment is included in the rent.

15min from High-school in Hickman County and only minutes from I-40, 45-minutes from downtown Nashville.



Pets are permitted after an application process and with deposit.



Barns included in rent fee. Will build to suit Horses as needed. Please inquire.



Please contact Marcus to see this home.



Must fill out an application prior to viewing property. Proof of Income required.