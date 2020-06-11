All apartments in Hickman County
Last updated June 11 2020

8310 Dog Creek Rd

8310 Dog Creek Road · (770) 728-5452
Location

8310 Dog Creek Road, Hickman County, TN 38476

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1980 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful home located on 20.7 acres of land is ideal for contractors or someone who may be looking to get a breath of open air.

This is a Large Home with 2000 square feet of space with a full kitchen, workshops, and utility room. Washer & Dryer hook-ups, and plenty of storage.

Beautiful view of mountains from the back porch and swimming pool.

Lawn-care & pest control treatment is included in the rent.
15min from High-school in Hickman County and only minutes from I-40, 45-minutes from downtown Nashville.

Pets are permitted after an application process and with deposit.

Barns included in rent fee. Will build to suit Horses as needed. Please inquire.

Please contact Marcus to see this home.

Must fill out an application prior to viewing property. Proof of Income required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

