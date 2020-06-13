Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

213 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hendersonville, TN





Last updated June 13
$
19 Units Available
1070 Main
1070 W Main St, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1212 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour.




Last updated June 13
$
18 Units Available
Cantare at Indian Lake Village
120 Cinema Dr, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,819
1433 sqft
Luxurious living in Hendersonville, near Tennessee State Route 386. Charming units boast 9-foot ceilings, washers and dryers, and private balconies or patio. Clubhouse, coffee bar and courtyard all located on site.




Last updated June 13
20 Units Available
The Grove at Waterford Crossing
101 Spade Leaf Blvd, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1343 sqft
Close to Nashville, Gallatin and Goodlettsville. Luxurious units include washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony and garbage disposal. Community features 24-hour maintenance, parking, pool, BBQ grill area and playground.




Last updated June 13
34 Units Available
Monthaven Park
126 Monthaven Park PI, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,513
1226 sqft
Luxury apartment homes, a short drive from the downtown area with easy access to I-65. Units boast vaulted ceilings, tile baths and fully equipped kitchens with serving bars. Community also features summer sport facilities.




Last updated June 13
22 Units Available
Aventura at Indian Lake
245 Indian Lake Blvd, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,603
1196 sqft
All sorts of amenities in this modern, pet-friendly complex. Common areas include pool, playground, courtyard and coffee bar. Air-conditioned apartments contain in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Shopping, dining, gym and movie theater minutes away.




Last updated June 13
2 Units Available
The Grande at Indian Lake
900 Tiffany Ln, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1580 sqft
In the heart of Henderson, newly renovated one- to three-bedroom units with granite countertops, vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplaces with a resort-style swimming pool, tennis court, clubhouse, coffee bar, and fitness center.




Last updated June 13
5 Units Available
Waterview Apartments
1300 Waterview Circle, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,194
1130 sqft
Waterview offers 2 and 3 bedroom apartments at a reasonable price! In-home amenities include stunning views of Old Hickory Lake, patios or balconies and a WASHER & DRYER IN EVERY HOME! Just outside of Nashville, Hendersonville offers a serene and



Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
114 Deerpoint Lane
114 Deerpoint Drive, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1400 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath, home that has been completely update and is move-in ready. Master bedroom is on the main floor. The back yard is fenced and scenic. Pets are considered on a case by case basis. Need a 24-hour notice before showings.



Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
151 E Braxton Ln
151 Braxton Lane East, Hendersonville, TN
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.



Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
128 Devonshire Trl
128 Devonshire Trail, Hendersonville, TN
Nice 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home with hardwood floors on the main level, vaulted ceilings, eat-in kitchen, master suite on the main level, bonus room, fenced in back yard, covered back porch & gazebo, 2 car garage.



Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
113 LaBar
113 La Bar Dr, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2400 sqft
FOR RENT IN THE HEART OF HENDERSONVILLE, 1800 SQ. FT. 3BEDS,2 BATHS, ALL APPLIANCES PROVIDED,ALSO WASHER AND DRYER AND LAWN CARE. NO SMOKING AND NO PETS.



Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
122 La View Rd
122 La View Drive, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2340 sqft
This home has loads to offer and complements any style of decor since a neutral color scheme is available throughout the home.



Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
956 Innsbrooke Ave
956 Innsbrooke Ave, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1715 sqft
Town home located in Millstone! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, loft at top of stairs. Hardwoods, granite, tile backsplash, blinds and fridge await. One car garage! Membership to onsite clubhouse includes pool, splashground and fitness room.



Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
141 Cages Rd
141 Cages Road, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1518 sqft
This home has loads to offer and complements any style of decor since a neutral color scheme is available throughout the home.



Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
125 Louann Ln
125 Louann Lane, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
2016 sqft
Nice 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in Hendersonville. Home is in a great location close to shopping and Vietnam Veterans for great access to the interstate.



Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
104 Camp Creek Ct
104 Camp Creek Court, Hendersonville, TN
This home has loads to offer and complements any style of decor since a neutral color scheme is available throughout the home.



Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
108 Veebelt Dr
108 Veebelt Drive, Hendersonville, TN
Super cool, spacious 4 bedroom with nice large back yard. Updated and perfect for a family.



Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
384 Cornelious
384 Cornelius Way, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1897 sqft
This is the trendy place where everyone wants to live. Beautiful open floor plan with elegant marble tops and wooden floors. Three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Plenty spaces to walk to.



Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
105 Edgewater Pl
105 Edgewater Place, Hendersonville, TN
This very spacious & open floor plan features soaring ceilings, tile & hardwoods, loads of amenities, 2 tiered deck, community pool & club house. No pets allowed.



Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
123 Cline Ave
123 Cline Avenue, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom home with carport. Hardwood floors, stove, refrigerator, central heat & air. Close to shopping, Will be ready for showing May 15, 2020



Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
140 Northlake Dr
140 Northlake Drive, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1438 sqft
Great location in Hendersonville. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths with 2 car garage. Close to schools, restaurants and bypass. One (1) pet permitted up to 20 lbs. Available July 6, 2020



Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
115 Overlook Drive
115 Overlook Drive, Hendersonville, TN
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.



Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
103 Ridge Court
103 E Ridge Ct, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,606
1452 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.



Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
156 Walton Trace South
156 Walton Trace South, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
2108 sqft
156 Walton Trace South Available 07/16/20 Don't look past this 3BR in Hendersonville!! - Don't look past this 3b/2ba Hendersonville home in the Walton Trace Subdivision. Looking for a mid-July move-in.

June 2020 Hendersonville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Hendersonville Rent Report. Hendersonville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hendersonville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Hendersonville Rent Report. Hendersonville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hendersonville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Hendersonville rents increased over the past month

Hendersonville rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Hendersonville stand at $1,021 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,254 for a two-bedroom. Hendersonville's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.5%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Tennessee

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Hendersonville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Tennessee, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Franklin is the most expensive of all Tennessee's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,354; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Kingsport, where a two-bedroom goes for $609, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.9%).
    • Clarksville, Franklin, and Johnson City have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.4%, 3.1%, and 2.9%, respectively).

    Hendersonville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Hendersonville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Hendersonville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Hendersonville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,254 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% increase in Hendersonville.
    • While Hendersonville's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Hendersonville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Hendersonville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Nashville
    $950
    $1,170
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Murfreesboro
    $920
    $1,130
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Franklin
    $1,100
    $1,350
    -1.2%
    3.1%
    Hendersonville
    $1,020
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Smyrna
    $1,070
    $1,310
    -0.2%
    4.4%
    Gallatin
    $850
    $1,050
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Goodlettsville
    $950
    $1,170
    0.4%
    0.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

