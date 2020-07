Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park 24hr gym playground pool 24hr maintenance tennis court cats allowed parking bbq/grill clubhouse coffee bar fire pit internet access

Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Come and see our fresh new look with newly renovated one, two, and three bedroom apartments! 1070 Main Apartments is a pet-friendly community located near I-65 in Hendersonville, TN. Amenities include walk-in closets, washer / dryer connections, and extra storage. The 1070 Main Apartments property features two swimming pools, bark park, lighted tennis courts, and a fitness center.