Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:49 PM

167 Apartments for rent in Goodlettsville, TN with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Goodlettsville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or wit... Read Guide >
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
18 Units Available
Northcreek Commons Apartments
Centennial Crossing at Lenox Place
100 Lenox Pl, Goodlettsville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,080
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1228 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Centennial Crossing at Lenox Place in Goodlettsville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 02:20pm
$
7 Units Available
Clark Place
Summerfield Place
452 Moss Trl, Goodlettsville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,120
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1240 sqft
Summerfield Place, located in a quiet residential neighborhood in Goodlettsville, offers large 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Echo Meadows
801 Meadowlark Lane
801 Meadowlark Lane, Goodlettsville, TN
Studio
$1,850
2713 sqft
Commercial....Large corner lot that can be seen from Rivergate Pkwy. On corner of Wren and Meadowlark. Has several private offices and plenty of parking area.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
108 Joshuas Run
108 Joshuas Run, Goodlettsville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
3822 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom house on a level lot. Back yard overlooks the green at the 2nd Hole of Twelve Stones Golf Course. This home has a peaceful back yard setting.
Results within 1 mile of Goodlettsville
1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:32am
2 Units Available
Aquarius Apartments
Crestbrook Meadows
221 Aurora Avenue, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
910 sqft
Come home to Crestbrook Meadows in Madison, Tennessee where we pride ourselves on our ability to cultivate a sense of community for our residents.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mansker Meadows
200 Cumberland Hills Dr
200 Cumberland Hills Drive, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1399 sqft
3+2 ranch style home - Property Id: 295524 This home was recently remodeled with new refrigerator and built in Microwave, new baseboards and crown moldings, a new deck and large fenced yard. ample parking one on driveway and and 4 off.

Last updated July 12 at 11:53pm
1 Unit Available
Primerose Meadows
1211 N Graycroft Ave
1211 North Graycroft Avenue, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1296 sqft
**Available Immediately** **All leases must begin within 21 days of application date** Meticulously maintained duplex in lovely Madison neighborhood! Extremely spacious, fireplace in living room, ALL NEW stainless steel appliances, two large master

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Cedarwood Courtyard
1528 Stoney River Lane
1528 Stoney River Ln, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,230
1875 sqft
4Bed, 2.5Ba in a nice quiet Neighborhood! - New house / New Neighborhood....Home for Lease that resides on a quiet cul-de-sac!! Best part is the homes proximity to downtown Nashville, East Nashville, Madison, etc.
Results within 5 miles of Goodlettsville
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
23 Units Available
The Grove at Waterford Crossing
101 Spade Leaf Blvd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,138
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,373
1343 sqft
Close to Nashville, Gallatin and Goodlettsville. Luxurious units include washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony and garbage disposal. Community features 24-hour maintenance, parking, pool, BBQ grill area and playground.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
11 Units Available
Heritage Square
Hickory Chase Apartment Homes
600 Heritage Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$913
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$973
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1341 sqft
Located just a few minutes from I-65 and Downtown Nashville. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchens, spacious layouts, and washers and dryers in some units. On-site pool, clubhouse with WiFi, and an off-leash dog park provided.
Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
$
26 Units Available
1070 Main
1070 W Main St, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$905
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1212 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour.
Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
1 Unit Available
Heron Walk
Crossings at Madison
110 Archwood Pl, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$910
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crossings at Madison in Nashville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
1 Unit Available
The Grande at Indian Lake
900 Tiffany Ln, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In the heart of Henderson, newly renovated one- to three-bedroom units with granite countertops, vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplaces with a resort-style swimming pool, tennis court, clubhouse, coffee bar, and fitness center.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
The Retreat at Indian Lake
908 Cardinal Lane, Hendersonville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$933
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1000 sqft
Situated just northwest of Nashville in Hendersonville, TN, The Retreat at Indian Lake offers spacious apartments in a premier location.
Last updated July 10 at 02:19pm
9 Units Available
The Reserve at Drakes Creek
231 New Shackle Island Rd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$887
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated homes with hardwood floors and spacious floor plans. Residents have access to a playground and pool. Easy access to I-65. Close to Drakes Creek Park, where you can exercise and play sports.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
7 Units Available
Heron Walk
Rothwood Apartments
600 Rothwood Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$820
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wake up every day at Rothwood Apartments in Madison, TN where we pride ourselves on our ability to cultivate a sense of community for our residents.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
32 Units Available
The Point at Waterford Crossing
100 Spade Leaf Blvd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,150
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes have plank hardwood-style flooring, walk-in closets and full-size w/d. Swimming pools, fitness center and dog park in community. Close to the Grand Ole Opry, schools and shopping.
Last updated July 13 at 12:17am
1 Unit Available
Heron Walk
Cedar Place
98 Randy Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$845
506 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you're new to Nashville or you've lived here all of your life but living downtown is too expensive, come see us! Located just off of Old Hickory Blvd near Gallatin Rd.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
22 Units Available
Woodlawn Estates
Amalie Meadows
300 Kate St, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$734
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$879
1025 sqft
Come home to Amalie Meadows in Madison, Tennessee where we pride ourselves on our ability to cultivate a sense of community for our residents.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
19 Units Available
Madison Park Condos
Dupont Avenue
601 N Dupont Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$857
650 sqft
Great location near eateries, schools, parks and entertainment. One-bedroom apartments with dishwasher, plush carpeting and A/C. Community has play area, laundry facility, picnic areas and sport courts.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
6 Units Available
Heron Walk
Madison Flats
135 Brinkhaven Ave, Nashville, TN
Studio
$850
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$960
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
810 sqft
Newly renovated apartments close to East Nashville, downtown and Rivergate Mall. Units have stainless steel appliances, dishwashers and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community has a swimming pool and laundry.
Last updated June 2 at 09:18pm
11 Units Available
Williamsburg
1 Williamsburg Dr, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$935
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1000 sqft
We offer a 30 Day Satisfaction Guarantee!
Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
4 Units Available
Crossings at East Nashville
321 Walton Lane, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$895
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1119 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crossings at East Nashville in Nashville. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Old Hickory Village
2009 Abbingdon Way
2009 Abbingdon Way, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1372 sqft
2 bed / 2.5 bath home - This beautiful 2 bedroom and 2.5 bath home is located in Old Hickory! The main living area has hardwood flooring and bedrooms all have carpet flooring.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Goodlettsville, TN

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Goodlettsville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

