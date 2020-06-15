118 Habersham Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 09/01/20 2 Bed/1.5 Bath Townhouse with Fenced in Backyard - Property Id: 314982



OPEN HOUSE: JULY 20th, 5-7PM/VIDEO TOUR. Available SEPT 1st, (possibly sooner). This home has current tenants, please respect their privacy and do not disturb.



Charming 2 Bed/1.5 bath, pet-friendly townhouse w/ fenced in backyard and extra large deck minutes from I-65, shopping, restaurants, and parks. Located in Windsor Green subdivision on cul-de-sac. Hardwood floor, fire place, built in bookshelves in living room, His & Hers closets in master. Living room closet, outdoor storage room and crawl space for extra storage. Remodeled with new stainless steel dishwasher, water heater, paint, and 6' privacy fence. (some updates are not captured in video tour) Washer/Dryer can stay if needed.



Renters to pay water,utility,and NES. Renters insurance is a must. Pet-rent is additional $25.00/pet (limit 2 pets), no breed restrictions. Lease duration 12 months or more.



Completed applications approved on "first-come, first-served" basis. Applicant(s) to pay application fee ($45/person).

