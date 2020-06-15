All apartments in Goodlettsville
Last updated July 17 2020

118 Habersham Ct

118 Habersham Court · (615) 612-8895
Location

118 Habersham Court, Goodlettsville, TN 37072
Windsor Green

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $1500 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,500

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1104 sqft



Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 09/01/20 2 Bed/1.5 Bath Townhouse with Fenced in Backyard - Property Id: 314982

OPEN HOUSE: JULY 20th, 5-7PM/VIDEO TOUR. Available SEPT 1st, (possibly sooner). This home has current tenants, please respect their privacy and do not disturb.

Charming 2 Bed/1.5 bath, pet-friendly townhouse w/ fenced in backyard and extra large deck minutes from I-65, shopping, restaurants, and parks. Located in Windsor Green subdivision on cul-de-sac. Hardwood floor, fire place, built in bookshelves in living room, His & Hers closets in master. Living room closet, outdoor storage room and crawl space for extra storage. Remodeled with new stainless steel dishwasher, water heater, paint, and 6' privacy fence. (some updates are not captured in video tour) Washer/Dryer can stay if needed.

Renters to pay water,utility,and NES. Renters insurance is a must. Pet-rent is additional $25.00/pet (limit 2 pets), no breed restrictions. Lease duration 12 months or more.

Completed applications approved on "first-come, first-served" basis. Applicant(s) to pay application fee ($45/person).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/118-habersham-ct-goodlettsville-tn/314982
Property Id 314982

(RLNE5941512)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

