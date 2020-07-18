7124 BLUE GRASS

Amenities
High END rental in Germantown/Poplar Estates/Riverdale Ready August 1st!!! Like new 4BR's-all up, 2.5BA's, den w/fireplace, wet bar, office down, DR, granite kitchen & Baths, wood tiles down ,laundry, pantry, eat in kitchen, breakfast room & like new carpet upstairs, smooth ceilings, 2 car garage with a workshop, large fenced in backyard - pet friendly with breed/size restrictions & pet fees No cats. Please call to seee this beauty Owner/agent - Kaizen TN-328067 Riverdale K-8, HHS 1 yr min.