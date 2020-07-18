All apartments in Germantown
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:45 AM

7124 BLUE GRASS

7124 Blue Grass Lane · (901) 221-4041
Location

7124 Blue Grass Lane, Germantown, TN 38138
Poplar Estates

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
High END rental in Germantown/Poplar Estates/Riverdale Ready August 1st!!! Like new 4BR's-all up, 2.5BA's, den w/fireplace, wet bar, office down, DR, granite kitchen & Baths, wood tiles down ,laundry, pantry, eat in kitchen, breakfast room & like new carpet upstairs, smooth ceilings, 2 car garage with a workshop, large fenced in backyard - pet friendly with breed/size restrictions & pet fees No cats. Please call to seee this beauty Owner/agent - Kaizen TN-328067 Riverdale K-8, HHS 1 yr min.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

