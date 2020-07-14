All apartments in Germantown
Germantown, TN
Thornwood
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:55 AM

Thornwood

Open Now until 6pm
1941 South Germantown Road · (901) 350-2942
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1941 South Germantown Road, Germantown, TN 38138

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 366 · Avail. now

$1,714

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 859 sqft

Unit 206 · Avail. now

$1,739

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 918 sqft

Unit 216 · Avail. now

$1,739

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 918 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 436 · Avail. Sep 4

$2,208

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1113 sqft

Unit 485 · Avail. now

$2,208

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1113 sqft

Unit 385 · Avail. now

$2,208

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1113 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Thornwood.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
conference room
courtyard
internet cafe
doorman
game room
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
media room
elevator
24hr gym
24hr concierge
24hr maintenance
bocce court
business center
car charging
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog grooming area
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
trash valet
yoga
Experience the comforts of luxury living without the hassles of upkeep. Only steps away from GPAC, the library, parks, dining and shopping, The Residences at Thornwood apartment homes are convenient to everywhere you want to be. Modeled after European communities, Thornwood combines classic sensibilities with modern amenities. Its wide, tree-lined sidewalks, convenient parking, and neighbors such as the Germantown Athletic Club, GPAC, and the Germantown Library, give Thornwood a sense of history and community. Living, dining, shopping, lodging, and the arts - all close to home. With private parking, an enclosed courtyard, and a full-time doorman, it’s high-end, low-maintenance living at its best.The perfect blend of suburban ease and urban culture, life at Thornwood is about thriving. Our luxury apartment spaces offer open floor plans, modern amenities, exhaustive attention to detail and safety features that make it the perfect home for those who expect top quality and uncompromising c

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet, Trash
Application Fee: $55/Applicant
Deposit: $1,000
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet per month
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Parking Details: Covered, private garage.
Storage Details: Small and Large
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Thornwood have any available units?
Thornwood has 62 units available starting at $1,714 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Thornwood have?
Some of Thornwood's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Thornwood currently offering any rent specials?
Thornwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Thornwood pet-friendly?
Yes, Thornwood is pet friendly.
Does Thornwood offer parking?
Yes, Thornwood offers parking.
Does Thornwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Thornwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Thornwood have a pool?
Yes, Thornwood has a pool.
Does Thornwood have accessible units?
Yes, Thornwood has accessible units.
Does Thornwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Thornwood has units with dishwashers.
Does Thornwood have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Thornwood has units with air conditioning.
