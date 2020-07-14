Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets dishwasher furnished hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible conference room courtyard internet cafe doorman game room parking pool pool table bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access media room elevator 24hr gym 24hr concierge 24hr maintenance bocce court business center car charging cc payments clubhouse coffee bar dog grooming area dog park e-payments fire pit guest parking key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet yoga

Experience the comforts of luxury living without the hassles of upkeep. Only steps away from GPAC, the library, parks, dining and shopping, The Residences at Thornwood apartment homes are convenient to everywhere you want to be. Modeled after European communities, Thornwood combines classic sensibilities with modern amenities. Its wide, tree-lined sidewalks, convenient parking, and neighbors such as the Germantown Athletic Club, GPAC, and the Germantown Library, give Thornwood a sense of history and community. Living, dining, shopping, lodging, and the arts - all close to home. With private parking, an enclosed courtyard, and a full-time doorman, it’s high-end, low-maintenance living at its best.The perfect blend of suburban ease and urban culture, life at Thornwood is about thriving. Our luxury apartment spaces offer open floor plans, modern amenities, exhaustive attention to detail and safety features that make it the perfect home for those who expect top quality and uncompromising c