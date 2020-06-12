/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
57 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Germantown, TN
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:12pm
Gray's Creek
19 Units Available
Villas at Houston Levee East Apartments
10107 Havanese Ln, Germantown, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1226 sqft
Close to I-40 and area parks. Ample amenities including a fitness center, pool, electronic charging areas, grilling stations, and a playground. Spacious interiors with open floor plans and chef-inspired kitchens.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
28 Units Available
The Retreat at Germantown
7865 Grove Ct W, Germantown, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
1189 sqft
Your New Life Awaits. Introducing an exciting new life- The Retreat at Germantown. Perfectly positioned in the center of it all, The Retreat at Germantown has something to offer everyone.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:13pm
10 Units Available
Villas at Houston Levee West Apartments
10041 Blue Rapid Ln, Germantown, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1209 sqft
This charming community offers designer finishes throughout including a chef-inspired kitchen, attached garages, and garden tubs. Pet-friendly. On-site electronic charging areas, fitness center, and a resort-style pool.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
63 Units Available
Thornwood
1941 South Germantown Road, Germantown, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,208
1480 sqft
Experience the comforts of luxury living without the hassles of upkeep. Only steps away from GPAC, the library, parks, dining and shopping, The Residences at Thornwood apartment homes are convenient to everywhere you want to be.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8520 Farmington Blvd
8520 Farmington Boulevard, Germantown, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
8520 Farmington Blvd. - Germantown Townhome For Rent+Turn Key Ready - Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse located in Farmington Boulevard Subdivision of Germantown is now available for rent.
1 of 17
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Poplar Pines
1 Unit Available
6617 Poplar Avenue Apt. 2
6617 Poplar Avenue, Germantown, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1178 sqft
Germantown Condo 2BD/2BA. Move In Ready! Convenient Location. - Germantown Condo offers 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. This 1,178 square foot condo is on the second floor. Freshly painted with new carpeting, lighting, and blinds.
Results within 1 mile of Germantown
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Lakes of Forest Hill
34 Units Available
Miller Creek at Germantown
3769 Skipping Stone Trce, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1154 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and large closets. Located in the Germantown neighborhood close to shopping and nightlife.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
Cedar Lake
64 Units Available
Springs at Forest Hill
3750 Moraine St, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1131 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Forest Hill offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Lakes of Forest Hill
43 Units Available
Preserve at Forest Creek
9230 Thornbury Blvd, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1169 sqft
Upscale apartment community features large pool, modern gym, tennis court and indoor basketball court. Units feature fireplace and patio or balcony. Pets welcome for an additional fee.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
20 Units Available
The Edge of Germantown Apartments
1730 Hunters Trace Dr, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
953 sqft
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
21 Units Available
Kirby Station
6653 N Quail Hollow, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1036 sqft
Minutes from I-240 as well as the Germantown shopping area. A 25-acre community with an outside fireplace, fitness center, and lighted tennis court. Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, private balconies or patios, and Whirlpool appliances.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Poplar Place Townhomes
1669 Randolph Pl, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$978
1332 sqft
Spacious two- and three-bedroom townhomes with easy access to I-40. Residents can spend their spare time in the clubhouse or outdoor swimming pool. Units feature private entry and walk-in closets.
Results within 5 miles of Germantown
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
110 Units Available
Park's Edge at Shelby Farms
536 Shelby Grove Dr, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
1160 sqft
Live on the edge of everything at Park's Edge at Shelby Farms! Recently awarded Top Rated in 2017 by ApartmentRatings.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 07:08am
Lake Village
3 Units Available
Plantation
9305 Stateline Rd, Olive Branch, MS
2 Bedrooms
$883
1043 sqft
Apartments with alarm, walk-in closets, and ceiling fan. On State Line Road close to Hwy 78 and I-240. Residents have access to a stocked fishing lake, swimming pools, BBQ facilities, and outdoor tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:34pm
35 Units Available
Madison at Schilling Farms
160 Madison Farms Ln, Collierville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,077
1026 sqft
Close to E Winchester Blvd and Highway 385. Stylish living community with pool, volleyball court, business center, and a gym. Modern apartments feature a balcony/patio, fireplace, extra storage, and garbage disposal.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:27pm
Fox Meadows
10 Units Available
Crossings at Fox Meadows
2894 Putting Green Cv, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$775
1012 sqft
Stop by Crossings at Fox Meadows Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! If you are searching for an inviting one, two, or three bedroom apartment or townhome, Crossings at Fox Meadows Apartments has what you're looking for! Every
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
7 Units Available
Lynnfield Place Apartments
5900 Cedar Forrest Drive, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$912
1160 sqft
At Lynnfield Place Apartments in Memphis, TN, we offer thoughtfully designed one, two and three-bedroom homes in both apartment and townhome styles.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Richwood
11 Units Available
The Preserve at Southwind
7991 Capilano Dr, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
1180 sqft
Welcome to Preserve at Southwind located in the desirable Germantown/Collierville area of Memphis, TN.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 06:09am
Kirby Woods
66 Units Available
Vantage at Germantown
7885 Silver Spur Cir N, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
970 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vantage at Germantown in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
20 Units Available
Appling Lakes Apartments
1392 Equestrian Dr, Shelby County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1219 sqft
Homes feature vaulted ceilings, garden tubs, and central air. Play tennis or volleyball on-site. 24-hour maintenance available. Easy access to I-40 and Germantown Parkway. Minutes from the expansive and gorgeous Shelby Farms Park.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Hunters Hollow South
3 Units Available
Cordova Creek
7965 Humphreys Hill Dr, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,053
1176 sqft
Comfortable apartment community that combines luxury and functionality. Units offer laminate wood floors, patios and balconies and wood-burning fireplaces. Residents have access to an on-site fitness center. Near Germantown Pkwy.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Hunters Hollow North
68 Units Available
The Reserve at Dexter Lake
1505 Dexter Lake Dr, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
1120 sqft
Located just moments from the Market of Wolfcreek and Walmart Supercenter, this community has its own lake, gazebo, fishing boats and athletic facility. In-unit features include spa-like bathrooms, private garages and outdoor storage.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
River Oaks
25 Units Available
Arbors River Oaks
225 Arbor Commons Cir, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1287 sqft
Relaxing complex featuring one to three-bedroom apartments in Germantown, East Memphis. Located next to Shelby Farms Park, near the Avron B. Fogelman Expressway. Pool, cyber cafe and fitness gallery available to residents.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Rocky Point Road Corridor
44 Units Available
Walnut Hill
8920 Walnut Grove Rd, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1108 sqft
Spacious unit with large closets, high ceilings, walk-in closet, and patio/balcony. Units have fireplaces and intrusion alarms. Garage parking, jacuzzi, tennis court, and racquet ball court available on site.
