All apartments in Germantown
Find more places like Villas at Houston Levee East Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Germantown, TN
/
Villas at Houston Levee East Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:14 AM

Villas at Houston Levee East Apartments

10107 Havanese Ln · (901) 295-4120
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Germantown
See all
Gray's Creek
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10107 Havanese Ln, Germantown, TN 38016
Gray's Creek

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 11-205 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,201

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1013 sqft

Unit 12-102 · Avail. now

$1,343

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 667 sqft

Unit 18-102 · Avail. now

$1,409

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 667 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-204 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,514

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1149 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10-205 · Avail. Oct 8

$1,687

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1524 sqft

Unit 4-101 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,959

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1447 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Villas at Houston Levee East Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
media room
pet friendly
cats allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
alarm system
business center
car wash area
cc payments
coffee bar
conference room
dog grooming area
e-payments
game room
guest parking
guest suite
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
playground
pool table
shuffle board
smoke-free community
trash valet
As of June 1, 2020 we will be re-instating onsite tours by appointment only. There are additional measures we are taking with respect to maintaining a safe social distancing guideline that will be reviewed with you when you make your appointment with our onsite team. Please contact our office to schedule your tour with us, thank you!


Take a look inside our luxury apartments. Villas at Houston Levee East is home to Cordovas most appealing apartment community. With spacious, richly designed interiors and a gratuitous list of amenities, you will relish your time as resident of our community. Spend your weekends relaxing poolside, or schedule a weekday workout with the help of our personal training services.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50/per applicant
Deposit: $125/non-garage unit, $200/garage unit (additional deposit may be required based on credit)
Move-in Fees: $25 New Account Set-up
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $300/1 pet, $500/2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Attached garages available with some floorplans. Additional parking spaces available. No assigned parking. Other. Parking lot and garages available.
Storage Details: Additional storage spaces available with some floorplans.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Villas at Houston Levee East Apartments have any available units?
Villas at Houston Levee East Apartments has 8 units available starting at $1,201 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Villas at Houston Levee East Apartments have?
Some of Villas at Houston Levee East Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Villas at Houston Levee East Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Villas at Houston Levee East Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Villas at Houston Levee East Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Villas at Houston Levee East Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Villas at Houston Levee East Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Villas at Houston Levee East Apartments offers parking.
Does Villas at Houston Levee East Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Villas at Houston Levee East Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Villas at Houston Levee East Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Villas at Houston Levee East Apartments has a pool.
Does Villas at Houston Levee East Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Villas at Houston Levee East Apartments has accessible units.
Does Villas at Houston Levee East Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Villas at Houston Levee East Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Villas at Houston Levee East Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Villas at Houston Levee East Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Villas at Houston Levee East Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Thornwood
1941 South Germantown Road
Germantown, TN 38138
Villas at Houston Levee West Apartments
10041 Blue Rapid Ln
Germantown, TN 38016
The Retreat at Germantown
7865 Grove Ct W
Germantown, TN 38138

Similar Pages

Germantown 1 BedroomsGermantown 2 Bedrooms
Germantown Apartments with GymGermantown Apartments with Pool
Germantown Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Memphis, TNBartlett, TNCollierville, TNOlive Branch, MSOxford, MS
Horn Lake, MSArlington, TNBrownsville, TNRipley, TN
Southaven, MSLakeland, TNOakland, TNMillington, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lakes Of Forest Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Baptist Memorial College of Health SciencesThe University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
Christian Brothers UniversityUniversity of Memphis
Southwest Tennessee Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity