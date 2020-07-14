Villas at Houston Levee East Apartments

Lease Length: 3-15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50/per applicant
Deposit: $125/non-garage unit, $200/garage unit (additional deposit may be required based on credit)
Move-in Fees: $25 New Account Set-up
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $300/1 pet, $500/2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Attached garages available with some floorplans. Additional parking spaces available. No assigned parking. Other. Parking lot and garages available.
Storage Details: Additional storage spaces available with some floorplans.