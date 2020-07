Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets air conditioning patio / balcony carpet microwave oven range stainless steel Property Amenities accessible clubhouse gym game room parking playground pool garage key fob access dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly bbq/grill business center car wash area internet cafe pool table

Welcome to Foxland Crossing, Gallatin, Tennessee’s premier apartment community. Just steps away from Foxland Harbor Golf Club and public access to Station Camp Creek Boat Ramp on Old Hickory Lake, Foxland Crossing provides the perfect home for carefree living. These homes provide residents with niceties that one won’t find to be the “norm” anywhere else. Apartment homes feature quality finishes such as hard surface (faux wood) flooring throughout the living and dining areas*, granite countertops in kitchens and baths, subway tiled garden tub surrounds, fully equipped kitchens including bottom freezer refrigerators with pull out freezer door, 42” cabinetry with crown moulding and 2” louver blinds throughout. Foxland Crossing is adjacent to Old Hickory Lake. This lake is a reservoir on the Cumberland River. It extends 97 miles upstream to Cordell Lock and Dam near Carthage, Tennessee. The main towns around Old Hickory Lake include Hendersonville, Old Hickory, Gallatin, Mt. Juliet, Harts