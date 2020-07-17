All apartments in Gallatin
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:57 PM

220 Brown Place

220 Brown Pl · (615) 905-1418
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

220 Brown Pl, Gallatin, TN 37066

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 220A · Avail. now

$700

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a very convenient and affordable unit! Literally one block from the downtown Gallatin square with shopping and restaurants! A block to a park trail area! Pet friendly! Your rent includes your normal water usage, trash service, and lawn care!

Unit may or may not be cleaned at the time of showings. Unit will be cleaned prior to move in or tenant can opt to clean and receive a $75 move-in credit!

Set up showings at www.5pointsrealty.co or call your Realtor

*** WARNING: We do not post ads on craigslist and any ad or contact outside our office is a scam. Only pay money through our website and accept keys from the locked lock box. ***

Rental Terms: Rent: $700, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $700, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 220 Brown Place have any available units?
220 Brown Place has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gallatin, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gallatin Rent Report.
Is 220 Brown Place currently offering any rent specials?
220 Brown Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Brown Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 220 Brown Place is pet friendly.
Does 220 Brown Place offer parking?
No, 220 Brown Place does not offer parking.
Does 220 Brown Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 Brown Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Brown Place have a pool?
No, 220 Brown Place does not have a pool.
Does 220 Brown Place have accessible units?
No, 220 Brown Place does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Brown Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 Brown Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 220 Brown Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 Brown Place does not have units with air conditioning.

