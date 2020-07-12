Apartment List
TN
fairview
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:34 PM

12 Apartments for rent in Fairview, TN with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fairview apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7101 Colquitt Way
7101 Colquitt Way, Fairview, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1615 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,615 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
7304 Cox Run Dr
7304 Cox Run Drive, Fairview, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2039 sqft
Nice one-level house w/ bonus room over the 2 car-car garage. 3 bed/2 bath with fresh paint and new carpet. Minutes from I-40 and Hwy 100 makes for an easy commute to Nashville.
Results within 10 miles of Fairview
Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
13 Units Available
Cross Timbers
865 Bellevue
865 Bellevue Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,203
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,448
1550 sqft
Pet-friendly and smoke-free one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community features garage, pool and dog park. Easy access to I-40, public transit and Memphis-Bristol Highway.
Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
28 Units Available
Westfield Condos
The Sawyer at One Bellevue Place
8075 Sawyer Brown Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,355
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,186
1478 sqft
Serene community located near shops, restaurants and nightlife in downtown Nashville. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, glass-enclosed showers and subway tile backsplash in the kitchen. Community has a resort-style pool, outdoor kitchen and yoga lawn.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
226 Baltusrol Rd
226 Baltusrol Road, Williamson County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity to Rent to Own our colonial style 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathroom home located in the family-friendly and highly desirable neighborhood of Temple Hills in Franklin.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Cross Timbers
7444 Harrow Dr
7444 Harrow Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1971 sqft
Beautifully remodeled house in Bellevue just next to the new ships, restaurants and businesses at Bellevue mall. Brand New Kitchen with stainless appliances. Great for family or roommates. Plenty of parking. Owner provides yard work and trash pickup.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
7477 Hwy 70S
7477 Highway 70 S, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1130 sqft
Brand New, 1st Floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Bellevue. Designer finishes, bright white kitchen with granite and herringbone tile backsplash, hardwood floors. One designated parking spot as well as open guest parking. Green space.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Huntwick Estates
7420 Huntwick Trail
7420 Huntwick Trail, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1600 sqft
7420 Huntwick Trail Available 08/01/20 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home w/ 2 Car Garage - Single family home on private lot with large deck. Home features an open floorplan with hardwood floors and fire place. Large master suite w/ walkout to patio.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
788 Gloucester Lane
788 Gloucester Lane, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,080
2344 sqft
788 Gloucester Lane Available 08/01/20 4Bed Avondale Park Home w/ Fenced Yard!! - Avondale Park is a picturesque community with easy access to I-40 / Downtown Nashville / Briley Pkwy / Hwy 100 / Bellevue.

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
8310 Dog Creek Rd
8310 Dog Creek Road, Hickman County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1980 sqft
This beautiful home located on 20.7 acres of land is ideal for contractors or someone who may be looking to get a breath of open air. This is a Large Home with 2000 square feet of space with a full kitchen, workshops, and utility room.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
605 Sparrow Ct
605 Sparrow Court, Williamson County, TN
5 Bedrooms
$4,600
4560 sqft
605 Sparrow Ct Available 08/16/20 STUNNING Williamson County Home!!! - ABSOLUTELY STUNNING 5 BR/3.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Valley West
7236 Old Harding Pike
7236 Old Harding Pike, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$975
1024 sqft
2 bed, 1.5 bath townhouse close to shopping, retail and I-40. Laundry room w/ washer/dryer hookups, deck in back, off street parking and lawn care included. NO PETS
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Fairview, TN

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fairview apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

