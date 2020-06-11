103 N. Cedar

Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal Property Amenities on-site laundry

Convenient location, 10 minutes from I 65. Unique, historic apartment in downtown Cross Plains. Built in the late 1800's. Feels like a cabin. 3 large open rooms. 2 of which are approximately 19 x 15. One other room is 19 x 18 with a 12 foot high ceiling. Great for an artist studio, office space or living space. Large laundry room. Great pantry off of kitchen. Lawn care and water is provided, no sewer bill and free trash disposal is merely 1/2 mile away. Call for access. NO PETS PLEASE.

Exit 112 off of I 65, Head towards Cross Plains. Turn right at Nth Cedar, by Thomas Drug store. Property is on the right behind Thomas Drugs.