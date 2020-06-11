All apartments in Cross Plains
103 N. Cedar
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

103 N. Cedar

103 N Cedar St · (615) 301-1802
Location

103 N Cedar St, Cross Plains, TN 37049

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$950

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Convenient location, 10 minutes from I 65. Unique, historic apartment in downtown Cross Plains. Built in the late 1800's. Feels like a cabin. 3 large open rooms. 2 of which are approximately 19 x 15. One other room is 19 x 18 with a 12 foot high ceiling. Great for an artist studio, office space or living space. Large laundry room. Great pantry off of kitchen. Lawn care and water is provided, no sewer bill and free trash disposal is merely 1/2 mile away. Call for access. NO PETS PLEASE.
Exit 112 off of I 65, Head towards Cross Plains. Turn right at Nth Cedar, by Thomas Drug store. Property is on the right behind Thomas Drugs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 N. Cedar have any available units?
103 N. Cedar has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 103 N. Cedar currently offering any rent specials?
103 N. Cedar isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 N. Cedar pet-friendly?
No, 103 N. Cedar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cross Plains.
Does 103 N. Cedar offer parking?
No, 103 N. Cedar does not offer parking.
Does 103 N. Cedar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 N. Cedar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 N. Cedar have a pool?
No, 103 N. Cedar does not have a pool.
Does 103 N. Cedar have accessible units?
No, 103 N. Cedar does not have accessible units.
Does 103 N. Cedar have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 N. Cedar does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 103 N. Cedar have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 N. Cedar does not have units with air conditioning.
