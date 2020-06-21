2109 Denham Avenue

Amenities

Welcome Home! This is a cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Large living room area. Nice size kitchen with dining room attached. Nice large bonus space area up stairs. Could be used for a bedroom as well. Large fenced in back yard. Pets are welcomed. Located in the heart of Columbia. Minutes away from downtown Columbia. This property will be available July 20th. The requirements are as follows. Total Deposit: $2630 (1st month rent: $1250, Security Deposits $1250, Admin fee $100, Tenant benefit package $30. Credit score 600 or higher. This home is available tov view now. There is also a virtual tour video available once you inquire about the property. Please TEXT Brandon 423-503-8028 for questions and showings.