Columbia, TN
2109 Denham Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 5:32 PM

2109 Denham Avenue

2109 Denham Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2109 Denham Ave, Columbia, TN 38401

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
Welcome Home! This is a cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Large living room area. Nice size kitchen with dining room attached. Nice large bonus space area up stairs. Could be used for a bedroom as well. Large fenced in back yard. Pets are welcomed. Located in the heart of Columbia. Minutes away from downtown Columbia. This property will be available July 20th. The requirements are as follows. Total Deposit: $2630 (1st month rent: $1250, Security Deposits $1250, Admin fee $100, Tenant benefit package $30. Credit score 600 or higher. This home is available tov view now. There is also a virtual tour video available once you inquire about the property. Please TEXT Brandon 423-503-8028 for questions and showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2109 Denham Avenue have any available units?
2109 Denham Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, TN.
Is 2109 Denham Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2109 Denham Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2109 Denham Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2109 Denham Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2109 Denham Avenue offer parking?
No, 2109 Denham Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2109 Denham Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2109 Denham Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2109 Denham Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2109 Denham Avenue has a pool.
Does 2109 Denham Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2109 Denham Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2109 Denham Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2109 Denham Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2109 Denham Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2109 Denham Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
