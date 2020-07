Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub carpet oven range recently renovated smoke-free units Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool pool table garage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible 24hr maintenance bbq/grill car wash area guest parking internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving

Your lifestyle is fast paced and you need a home to reflect and cater to your needs. We can provide an atmosphere that allows you to live life to the fullest. Our homes are built for entertaining, or a quiet refuge. Vantage Pointe Homes...Smart Living! Call now to reserve your new home.