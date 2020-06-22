748 Curve St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

North Chattanooga,Northshore,37405, just updated - Property Id: 299084



A location that offers you access to everything you need in Chattanooga and Hixson. Spacious



"Note add $150.00 for ELECTRIC " Duplex,North shore area, near downtown walking or biking ,Newly updated through out kitchen, bath, paint, hardwood floors off street parking

Stack washer and dryer furnished

Stove, refrigerator and dishwasher

Pets considered with non refundable deposit per pet



One year lease, electric and garbage furnished, tenant pays water, etc

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299084

Property Id 299084



(RLNE5850667)