748 Curve St

Amenities
North Chattanooga,Northshore,37405, just updated - Property Id: 299084
A location that offers you access to everything you need in Chattanooga and Hixson. Spacious
"Note add $150.00 for ELECTRIC " Duplex,North shore area, near downtown walking or biking ,Newly updated through out kitchen, bath, paint, hardwood floors off street parking
Stack washer and dryer furnished
Stove, refrigerator and dishwasher
Pets considered with non refundable deposit per pet
One year lease, electric and garbage furnished, tenant pays water, etc
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299084
Property Id 299084
(RLNE5850667)