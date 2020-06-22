All apartments in Chattanooga
748 Curve St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

748 Curve St

748 Curve Street · (931) 409-3226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

748 Curve Street, Chattanooga, TN 37405
Riverview - Stuart Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1175 · Avail. now

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
North Chattanooga,Northshore,37405, just updated - Property Id: 299084

A location that offers you access to everything you need in Chattanooga and Hixson. Spacious

"Note add $150.00 for ELECTRIC " Duplex,North shore area, near downtown walking or biking ,Newly updated through out kitchen, bath, paint, hardwood floors off street parking
Stack washer and dryer furnished
Stove, refrigerator and dishwasher
Pets considered with non refundable deposit per pet

One year lease, electric and garbage furnished, tenant pays water, etc
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299084
Property Id 299084

(RLNE5850667)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 748 Curve St have any available units?
748 Curve St has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does 748 Curve St have?
Some of 748 Curve St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 748 Curve St currently offering any rent specials?
748 Curve St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 748 Curve St pet-friendly?
Yes, 748 Curve St is pet friendly.
Does 748 Curve St offer parking?
Yes, 748 Curve St does offer parking.
Does 748 Curve St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 748 Curve St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 748 Curve St have a pool?
No, 748 Curve St does not have a pool.
Does 748 Curve St have accessible units?
No, 748 Curve St does not have accessible units.
Does 748 Curve St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 748 Curve St has units with dishwashers.
