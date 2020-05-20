Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4315 13th Avenue Available 08/01/20 Coming in August! Gorgeous, newly renovated 3 bedroom with an almost new kitchen - Beautiful, newly renovated home in East Lake. This 3 bedroom 2 bath has a spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The cabinets are tastefully painted. The home features hardwood floors, and lots of cabinets. The home has a large living room with a bay window.

This home is ideal for entertaining friends and family. Enjoy the cozy front porch and the level backyard that offers enough space for children and pets to play. Convenient to downtown, I24, I27 and I75



Pets are considered with a photo of the applicant with pet prior to applying. No dangerous breed and must be over 2 years old. There is a $350 non-refundable pet fee up to 2 pets max.



Central heat and air



Don't wait! This unit will not last long! Contact our office at 423-648-6676 to schedule a showing appointment today! For additional details email us at info@greyhavenrealty.com



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening;. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted, have a bad rental history, or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.



(RLNE4705711)