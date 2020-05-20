All apartments in Chattanooga
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 AM

4315 13th Avenue

4315 13th Avenue · (423) 800-5031 ext. 203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4315 13th Avenue, Chattanooga, TN 37407
Cedar Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4315 13th Avenue · Avail. Aug 1

$995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1177 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4315 13th Avenue Available 08/01/20 Coming in August! Gorgeous, newly renovated 3 bedroom with an almost new kitchen - Beautiful, newly renovated home in East Lake. This 3 bedroom 2 bath has a spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The cabinets are tastefully painted. The home features hardwood floors, and lots of cabinets. The home has a large living room with a bay window.
This home is ideal for entertaining friends and family. Enjoy the cozy front porch and the level backyard that offers enough space for children and pets to play. Convenient to downtown, I24, I27 and I75

Pets are considered with a photo of the applicant with pet prior to applying. No dangerous breed and must be over 2 years old. There is a $350 non-refundable pet fee up to 2 pets max.

Central heat and air

Don't wait! This unit will not last long! Contact our office at 423-648-6676 to schedule a showing appointment today! For additional details email us at info@greyhavenrealty.com

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening;. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted, have a bad rental history, or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

(RLNE4705711)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4315 13th Avenue have any available units?
4315 13th Avenue has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does 4315 13th Avenue have?
Some of 4315 13th Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4315 13th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4315 13th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4315 13th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4315 13th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4315 13th Avenue offer parking?
No, 4315 13th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4315 13th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4315 13th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4315 13th Avenue have a pool?
No, 4315 13th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4315 13th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4315 13th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4315 13th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4315 13th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
