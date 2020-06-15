Amenities

305 N Moore Road Available 06/19/20 Updated Single Family Home! - We don't want to miss out on this updated 3 bedroom home with newer paint, refinished hard wood floors throughout, tile in the kitchen and bathroom, appliances include fridge and stove, washer/dryer hook ups and newer windows. Located close to I-24 in the heart a Brainerd.



Would you like to schedule a tour at your own convenience? Click on the link below and then select "Enter Property Yourself":

https://renter.rently.com/properties/590145



*Pet Policy: We do have certain breed restrictions. Please see our website for details: www.aubenrealty.com. We require a refundable pet deposit of $250.00 for one pet, and $100 for each additional pet, plus monthly pet rent of $25.00 for one pet, and $10.00/month for each additional pet, with a maximum of 3 pets allowed per household.



Upon application approval, a $150 non-refundable reservation fee must be paid in order to remove the home from the market and to hold it until your move-in date (must be certified funds made payable to Auben Realty.)



