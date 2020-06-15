All apartments in Chattanooga
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

305 N Moore Road

305 North Moore Road · (423) 454-1413
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

305 North Moore Road, Chattanooga, TN 37411
Woodmore - Dalewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 305 N Moore Road · Avail. Jun 19

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
305 N Moore Road Available 06/19/20 Updated Single Family Home! - We don't want to miss out on this updated 3 bedroom home with newer paint, refinished hard wood floors throughout, tile in the kitchen and bathroom, appliances include fridge and stove, washer/dryer hook ups and newer windows. Located close to I-24 in the heart a Brainerd.

Would you like to schedule a tour at your own convenience? Click on the link below and then select "Enter Property Yourself":
https://renter.rently.com/properties/590145

*Pet Policy: We do have certain breed restrictions. Please see our website for details: www.aubenrealty.com. We require a refundable pet deposit of $250.00 for one pet, and $100 for each additional pet, plus monthly pet rent of $25.00 for one pet, and $10.00/month for each additional pet, with a maximum of 3 pets allowed per household.

Upon application approval, a $150 non-refundable reservation fee must be paid in order to remove the home from the market and to hold it until your move-in date (must be certified funds made payable to Auben Realty.)

(RLNE3831224)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 N Moore Road have any available units?
305 N Moore Road has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does 305 N Moore Road have?
Some of 305 N Moore Road's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 N Moore Road currently offering any rent specials?
305 N Moore Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 N Moore Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 305 N Moore Road is pet friendly.
Does 305 N Moore Road offer parking?
No, 305 N Moore Road does not offer parking.
Does 305 N Moore Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 N Moore Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 N Moore Road have a pool?
No, 305 N Moore Road does not have a pool.
Does 305 N Moore Road have accessible units?
No, 305 N Moore Road does not have accessible units.
Does 305 N Moore Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 N Moore Road does not have units with dishwashers.
