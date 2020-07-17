All apartments in Brentwood
Find more places like 701 Vineland Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brentwood, TN
/
701 Vineland Ct
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

701 Vineland Ct

701 Vineland Court · (615) 900-2625
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brentwood
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

701 Vineland Court, Brentwood, TN 37027

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 701 Vineland Ct · Avail. now

$1,495

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1528 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
2 bed / 2.5 bath home - This beautiful 2 bedroom and 2.5 bath home is located in Brentwood. The main living area and the bedrooms all have carpet flooring.

On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a dining room. The kitchen has tile flooring and the bathrooms all have tile flooring as well.

The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Electric Stove
Dishwasher

The home is also located close to interstates, local entertainment, community schools, and the best restaurants in the area.

Pets are not accepted. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5868183)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 Vineland Ct have any available units?
701 Vineland Ct has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 701 Vineland Ct have?
Some of 701 Vineland Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 Vineland Ct currently offering any rent specials?
701 Vineland Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 Vineland Ct pet-friendly?
No, 701 Vineland Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brentwood.
Does 701 Vineland Ct offer parking?
No, 701 Vineland Ct does not offer parking.
Does 701 Vineland Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 Vineland Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 Vineland Ct have a pool?
No, 701 Vineland Ct does not have a pool.
Does 701 Vineland Ct have accessible units?
No, 701 Vineland Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 701 Vineland Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 701 Vineland Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 701 Vineland Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 701 Vineland Ct has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 701 Vineland Ct?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center
400 Centerview Drive
Brentwood, TN 37027
The Estates at Brentwood
570 Church St E
Brentwood, TN 37027
The Views of Brentwood
249 Plum Nelly Cir
Brentwood, TN 37027
The Landings of Brentwood
1505 Landings Dr
Brentwood, TN 37027

Similar Pages

Brentwood 1 BedroomsBrentwood 2 Bedrooms
Brentwood Apartments with ParkingBrentwood Apartments with Pools
Brentwood Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nashville, TNMurfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNColumbia, TN
Smyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TNLa Vergne, TNGoodlettsville, TNDickson, TNShelbyville, TNTullahoma, TN
White House, TNAshland City, TNThompson's Station, TNManchester, TNSpringfield, TNNolensville, TNFairview, TNPulaski, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeAustin Peay State University
Belmont UniversityCumberland University
Lipscomb University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity