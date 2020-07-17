701 Vineland Ct

Amenities

2 bed / 2.5 bath home - This beautiful 2 bedroom and 2.5 bath home is located in Brentwood. The main living area and the bedrooms all have carpet flooring.



On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a dining room. The kitchen has tile flooring and the bathrooms all have tile flooring as well.



The home comes with an appliance package that includes:

Refrigerator

Electric Stove

Dishwasher



The home is also located close to interstates, local entertainment, community schools, and the best restaurants in the area.



Pets are not accepted. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.



No Pets Allowed



