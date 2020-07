Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym

Stunning completely renovated fully furnished Belle Meade home with spacious rooms on a level one acre lot. Includes a two story carriage house with a fully equipped gym. Smart features such as lighting, irrigation, thermostat, and full security system with cameras throughout the property. Multiple fireplaces, huge master bedroom with double walk in closets, beautiful sunporch. Incredible estate street with amazing neighbors. Lawncare and home maintenance included.