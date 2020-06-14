Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:29 AM

16 Apartments for rent in Ashland City, TN with garage

Ashland City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ...
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
21 Units Available
Ashland Farms
351 Bighorn Street, Ashland City, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1271 sqft
Welcome to Ashland Farms, a brand new luxury apartment community nestled in the hills of beautiful Ashland City, Tennessee. With one, two, and three-bedroom floorplans, we are sure to have a layout to suit your needs.
Results within 5 miles of Ashland City
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
Vantage Pointe
1164 Vantage Pointe, Cheatham County, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,010
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Your lifestyle is fast paced and you need a home to reflect and cater to your needs. We can provide an atmosphere that allows you to live life to the fullest. Our homes are built for entertaining, or a quiet refuge. Vantage Pointe Homes...

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bells Bend
1 Unit Available
4577 Old Hickory Blvd. 328
4577 Old Hickory Boulevard, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,800
687 sqft
Unit 328 Available 08/01/20 Werthan Lofts #328 - Property Id: 289110 Gorgeous 1 bedroom 1bath loft in Germantown with exposed brick walls, beams, & hardwood floors.
Results within 10 miles of Ashland City
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
27 Units Available
The Lexington
510 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,207
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,664
1320 sqft
Apartments located close I-40, and feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, fireplace, and patio or balcony. Luxury community amenities include tennis court, pool table, media room, gym and security system. Pets welcome with an additional fee.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
West Meade
52 Units Available
Grande View
7100 Sonya Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,124
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,367
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,442
1428 sqft
With easy access to Vanderbilt University and I-40 these diverse units can come with jetted tubs, fireplace, and vaulted ceilings. On-site amenities include two pools, spa, tanning beds, and athletic facility. Guest suites on site.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Cross Timbers
12 Units Available
865 Bellevue
865 Bellevue Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,103
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly and smoke-free one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community features garage, pool and dog park. Easy access to I-40, public transit and Memphis-Bristol Highway.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
9 Units Available
Summit at Nashville West
7201 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,420
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,869
1312 sqft
Near I-40 and the new Nashville West retail center. Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, fireplaces, patios/balconies and walk-in closets. Optional detached garage with fee. Pool, gym and game room. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
24 Units Available
Cortland Bellevue
645 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,414
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,756
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,052
1362 sqft
A stunning community, minutes from I-40. On-site amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, a saltwater pool and a grill area. Trash valet service provided. Apartments feature granite countertops. Garages available.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2102 Traemoor Village Ct
2102 Traemoor Village Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
2033 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath town home conveniently located in Traemoor Village. Easy access to both I-40 and Charlotte. Minutes away from Nashville West and down town Bellevue. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a huge two car garage

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Urbandale Nations
1 Unit Available
5202 Tennessee Ave
5202 Tennessee Avenue, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
2000 sqft
Beautifully furnished home in the Nations! 3 Covered porches and a real 2 car garage! This a 3 bedroom/ 2-1/2 bath home with upscale finishes. Smarthome equipment, Fenced backyard with 2-car garage port.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Urbandale Nations
1 Unit Available
5307 Indiana Ave
5307 Indiana Ave, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2000 sqft
The Nations! Three covered porches make this a 3 bedroom/ 3 bath home not to be missed. All floors are hardwood except bathrooms. Fenced backyard with 2-car garage port. All appliances including washer and dryer plus window blinds are included.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Urbandale Nations
1 Unit Available
700 James Ave
700 James Ave, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1168 sqft
Less than a year old 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage townhouse in the hip new Rows at the Annex in The Nations. Come live in a town home community focused on young professionals.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
7277 Charlotte Pike
7277 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1980 sqft
You won't likely beat this price for what you get!! One of Nashville's most sought after areas to live, work, and shop! Close to the trendy Nashville West shopping venues and McKay's Bookstore!! This home has wood floors (some barnwood), tray

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Harpeth Path
1 Unit Available
893 Stirrup Dr.
893 Stirrup Drive, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
4571 sqft
Spectacular home with views! - This large renovated home on a hillside has spectacular views and balconies on all 3 levels. Located near the end of a dead end street, with lots of privacy, no houses across street.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
210 Glenda Ct
210 Glenda Court, Pleasant View, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1432 sqft
Harris Farms - Property Id: 292629 3 beds 2 baths w/bonus room over 2 car garage! Plenty of storage and a big yard! Located in Harris Farms of Pleasant View, TN this neighborhood is very family friendly! No need to bring your lawnmower, LAWNCARE is

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
1 Unit Available
1428 W Running Brook Rd
1428 West Running Road, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3271 sqft
**MOVE IN SPECIAL: LEASE BY 6/15 AND RENT FOR $2600 PER MONTH!** Immaculate colonial home with classic style! This move-in ready home has four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms and an attached two car garage all packed into a stunning 3,271
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Ashland City, TN

Ashland City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

