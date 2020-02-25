Apartment List
/
Sitemap
/
CA
/
irvine
Last updated July 10 2020 at 5:31 AM

Browse Irvine Apartments

Apartments by Type
Irvine 1 Bedroom Apartments
Irvine 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Irvine 2 Bedroom Apartments
Irvine 3 Bedroom Apartments
Irvine Accessible Apartments
Irvine Apartments under 1400
Irvine Apartments under 1600
Irvine Apartments under 1800
Irvine Apartments under 2000
Irvine Apartments with balcony
Irvine Apartments with garage
Irvine Apartments with gym
Irvine Apartments with hardwood floors
Irvine Apartments with move-in specials
Irvine Apartments with parking
Irvine Apartments with pool
Irvine Apartments with washer-dryer
Irvine Cheap Apartments
Irvine Dog Friendly Apartments
Irvine Furnished Apartments
Irvine Luxury Apartments
Irvine Pet Friendly
Irvine Studio Apartments
Apartments by Zipcode
92604
92612
92620